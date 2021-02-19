NC State Freshman Abby Arens Time Trials Lifetime Best 59.46 100 Breast at ACCs

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

One of the fun parts about college conference championships is keeping an eye on the time trials to see what times emerge outside of the main competition.

The first round of time trials at this year’s ACC Championships on Wednesday yielded an immediate impact, as NC State freshman Abby Arens went 59.46 in the 100 breast on Wednesday night, knocking exactly 0.30s off of her lifetime best of 59.76, which came in March of 2019.

Arens’ time yesterday put her well under the 59.9 its taken to qualify for NCAAs in this event the last two years, although Arens already went 2:08.21 in the 200 breast in December, which was already enough to secure her spot. She’s also been 52.25 in the 100 fly and 1:57.59 in the 200 IM this year, both of those times about what it took to qualify in those events the last few years. She’s entered in all of those events, plus the 200 fly, this week, so yesterday’s time trial would perhaps indicate that she’s going to focus on the 100 fly tomorrow.

Other notable time trials: