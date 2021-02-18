Kierra Perez Commits to Saint Louis Billikens for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Kierra Perez from Sheboygan, Wisconsin has committed to Saint Louis University in the class of 2025. She is a senior at Sheboygan North High School and swims year-round with Ozaukee Aquatics.

Perez specializes mainly in fly and free, and the longer the better. She recently competed at the 2021 Schroeder YMCA C+ Meet and logged times that were close to her lifetime bests in the 200 free, 500 free, 1000 free, and 200 fly. At the same meet last year, she notched PBs in the 100 free, 500 free, and 1000 free. In March, she updated her 200 free and 400 IM times at the 2020 Wisconsin Senior Short Course State Championships.

In December, Perez competed at 18&U Winter Championships in the 200 free, 1000 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She finished 15th in the 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

1000 free – 10:46.92

500 free – 5:15.93

200 free – 1:58.33

100 free – 54.93

400 IM – 4:46.36

200 IM – 2:15.66

200 fly – 2:14.74

100 fly – 1:01.59

200 breast – 2:33.71

100 breast – 1:10.03

200 back – 2:16.44

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.