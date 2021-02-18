Hawaii Women Move to Slim Lead Over BYU in MPSF Day 2 Finals

2021 MOUNTAIN PACIFIC SPORTS FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021 Diving Tuesday, February 16 – Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Cal Poly Anderson Aquatics Center, San Luis Obispo, CA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Hawaii men (2x) & Hawaii women (4x) (results)

Though they went winless in individual swimming events, the Hawaii women moved into a slim lead over Brigham Young after the day two finals session this afternoon in California. Note that the MPSF Championships are running timed finals only during the meet per COVID-19 safety protocol.

DAY TWO RESULTS

Hawaii nabbed the 200 free relay victory, going 1:31.95 off of a 22.71 lead-off from senior Anna Kotonen and a 22.83 anchor from senior Lucia Lassman. They were able to fend off BYU, who touched at 1:32.48 with a 22.48 anchor from Gwen Gustafson.

Hawaii’s depth helped them move into the lead today, as they had four women finish top-eight in the 50 free, led by Kotonen (23.16) and Lassman (23.17) at second and third, respectively. Diver Daphne Wils scored 338.25 to top the 1-meter field for Hawaii, while they also snagged a runner-up showing from junior Katie Strachan in the 200 IM (2:03.58).

BYU tallied two wins in the pool, first getting a big 1:58.83 in the 200 IM from sophomore Katie McBratney. She defends her 2020 title in this race, and this is her first time under 1:59.

The other win for BYU came in the 50 free, with junior Gustafson going 22.68. Last year, she lost to Hawaii’s Lassman by one-hundredth, 22.70 to 22.71.

UC-Davis redshirt sophomore Mia Motekaitis dropped a 4:54.95 to win the 500 free, edging out UC-Santa Barbara’s Maelynn Lawrence (4:55.30). Motekaitis was runner-up in this race as a freshman in 2019, but missed this meet last year, and she’s UC-Davis’s first individual conference title in the MPSF since 2019.

Women’s Team Standings Through Day 2