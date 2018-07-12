A3 Performance Signs All-American Breaststroker Conner McHugh

A3 Performance is thrilled to welcome NCAA All-American and Big Ten finalist Conner McHugh to the A3 Performance Team. A recent University of Minnesota Swimming alum, McHugh finished his career as a Gopher team captain with two All-American performances, numerous All-Big Ten performances, and three Academic All-Big Ten honors under head coach Kelly Kremer. Fueled by his goal of representing the USA and showing no signs of slowing down, McHugh is ready to take the post-graduate world by storm.

Born and raised in Door County, Wisconsin, McHugh was a successful and well-known swimmer in his home state. With ambitions of swimming collegiately and making an impact on a larger platform, McHugh was excited to commit his next four years to the University of Minnesota. With his undergraduate education and swimming career behind him, McHugh is proud to continue his graduate education and his swimming career at the U of M with the Gophers.

McHugh is also taking his career to the next-level, now with an athlete sponsorship from A3 Performance, the fastest growing brand of performance swimwear in the world.

“I still have goals I want to accomplish and I still wake up each day with the drive to be the best I can in the sport I still love to do. I chose to partner with A3 because it’s more than just a company to me. Their drive and mission aligns with what I strive to accomplish each day in the pool. They understand what it takes to get to that next level because of their love for the sport and commitment to it and their A3 Performers. I wanted to be a part of this great team and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said McHugh of his decision to continue swimming post-grad.

Since McHugh first tested his knack for swimming, he has improved every single season. Clearly a talented individual, McHugh has many other traits that make him an excellent addition to the A3 Performance team.

“Conner is a very impressive young man who keeps swimming faster. Watching his growth and knowing his best is yet to come is exciting. His passion for the sport and his drive to succeed are remarkable. I am excited about working with Conner and am confident he will be an excellent representation for A3 on and off the pool deck.”

— A3 Performance Founder and CEO Dan Meinholz

These next two years leading up to Omaha and Tokyo 2020 are showing to be very promising for the A3 Performance team.

Conner would like to use this announcement as an opportunity to thank his parents, the entire DCY Swim Team, Kelly Kremer, the rest of the Minnesota Swimming Staff, and his team. He appreciates the role that everyone played in his success and feels he would not be at this point without their support and guidance.

