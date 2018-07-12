Madisyn Cox Entered in First Meet Since March at Austin Sectionals

2018 Austin Sectional Championships
- July 12th-15th, 2018
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas
While many of the nation’s elite swimmers wrapped their pre-nationals preparations last weekend, 3 weeks out from the year’s big qualifying meet, in Texas, there’s still a block of athletes who will race in this weekend’s Austin Sectionals to fine-tune their racing.
That includes elite swimmers and National Team members based out of the state’s top two college programs: the University of Texas and Texas A&M.
Among the swimmers present will be Will Licon and Andrew Wilson. While Wilson is entered in only the 100 breaststroke, which is his best shot at the Pan Pacs team and an event where he’s the fastest American so far in 2018 (59.19); Licon will take on 3 races: the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, and 200 IM. That means no 400 IM – which has become one of the bigger annual ‘will he, won’t he’ questions for Licon’s National Championships schedule.
Also swimming this weekend in Austin:
- John Shebat, who was 2nd at NCAAs as a junior last season in both the 100 and 200 backstrokes, and Austin Katz, who won the 200 as a freshman. Shebat will race the 100 free, 100 fly, 100 back, and 200 IM, but no 200 backstroke.
- Bethany Galat, who was the silver medalist in the 200 breaststroke at last year’s World Championships, will race the 100 breast, 200 breast, and 400 IM this weekend.
- The only swimmer seeded ahead of her in that 400 IM is Texas post-grad Madisyn Cox, who hasn’t raced since March’s Pro Swim Series stop in Atlanta. She’s entered in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 100 breast, and 200 breast this weekend.
- The 2017 Worlds silver medalist in the 200 free, and gold medalist as part of 3 American relays, Townley Haas will race the 100 and 200 free this weekend.
- French National Teamer Beryl Gastaldello will race just the 100 fly as she prepares for the European Championships that begin on August 3rd in Glasgow.
- Jack Conger will race the 100 fly, where he’s the top American so far this year in 51.00, and the 100 free.
- Lisa Bratton, who made her senior international debut at the 2014 Pan Pac Championships, is swimming her best event the 200 back this weekend, as well as the 100 free.
Did anyone do any reporting as to why Madyson hasn’t swum in any meets this summer?
Not sure Wilson agrees that the 100 is his best shot. His times in each are pretty equal IMO.
Will Licon is done with 4im long course so not really a question of “will he, won’t he”. No chance he swims it in Irvine!