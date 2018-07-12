Madisyn Cox Entered in First Meet Since March at Austin Sectionals

2018 Austin Sectional Championships

July 12th-15th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Meet Site

Psych Sheets

Live Results

While many of the nation’s elite swimmers wrapped their pre-nationals preparations last weekend, 3 weeks out from the year’s big qualifying meet, in Texas, there’s still a block of athletes who will race in this weekend’s Austin Sectionals to fine-tune their racing.

That includes elite swimmers and National Team members based out of the state’s top two college programs: the University of Texas and Texas A&M.

Among the swimmers present will be Will Licon and Andrew Wilson. While Wilson is entered in only the 100 breaststroke, which is his best shot at the Pan Pacs team and an event where he’s the fastest American so far in 2018 (59.19); Licon will take on 3 races: the 100 breaststroke, 200 breaststroke, and 200 IM. That means no 400 IM – which has become one of the bigger annual ‘will he, won’t he’ questions for Licon’s National Championships schedule.

Also swimming this weekend in Austin: