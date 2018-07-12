Mizzou’s Porter Swims Her First 55 Second 100 FR On Day 1 Of Jenks Sectional

2018 Region VIII Summer Sectionals (Jenks, OK)

Wednesday-Saturday, July 11th-14th

Jenks Aquatic Center, Jenks, OK

Long Course Meters

Hosted By Jenks Trojan Swim Club

The Sectional meet in Jenks, Oklahoma kicked off on Wednesday, July 11 at the Jenks Aquatic Center (results can be found in the link in meet description, or search “2018 Region VIII Summer Sectionals” on MeetMobile). The meet is attended by the University of Missouri (Mizzou), Missouri State University, the University of Arkansas, and the University of Nebraska, as well as many club teams from the surrounding states. Day 1 of the meet featured the 100 free, 200 breast, 200 back, 50 fly, 800 free, and 200 medley relay.

In the women’s 100 free, Samantha Porter (Mizzou) won with a 56.08, following a 55.85 in prelims. That prelims time marked a huge time drop for Porter, whose personal best before the meet was 56.81. In that prelims swim, she was out in 26.83 and back in 29.02, compared to 26.87/29.21 in finals. For reference, Porter has a SCY best time of 49.22. Samuel Heveroh (Flyers Aquatic Swim Team) took the men’s 100 free, posting a 51.23. He was out in 24.57 and back in 26.66, knocking nearly half a second off his previous best of 51.65. Heveroh also posted a quick 22.83 split to anchor the Flyers Aquatic Swim Team 200 medley relay, a full second faster than his best flat start 50 of 23.85. He will swim the 50 later in the meet.

Madison Strathman (University of Arkansas) took the women’s 200 breast, touching in 2:33.07 to set a new best time. Her previous best was 2:34.08, and was set in 2016, and her SCY best time (2:13.56) was set back in 2015. Strathman also split a 31.62 breast leg on the 200 medley relay, marking a significant drop from her best flat start time of 33.65.

Daniel Hein (Mizzou) won the men’s 200 back, posting a 2:03.21, exactly half a second off his personal best of 2:02.71. Hein’s a little faster in the 100 (56.10 best time), which he will be racing in later in the meet. Caroline Theil (Greater Nebraska Swim Team took the women’s 50 fly with a 27.80, marking a big drop from her previous best of 28.60, set last Summer. Paul Le (Missouri State) won the men’s 50 fly, posting a 24.20, which is just off his personal best of 24.13, which he swam at the beginning of this year at the Austin Pro Swim Series.

