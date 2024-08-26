52.9/1:59 Flyer Taylor Grimley Joining Auburn for Fall 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pennsylvania-based 18-year-old Taylor Grimley is heading to Auburn University this fall to begin her collegiate career. She competes for Suburban Seahawks Club and was a member of the Germantown Academy high school team.

I am so grateful for all of the amazing people I’ve met throughout my recruiting process! I am also so humbled and excited to announce my commitment to Auburn University! I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and the team and coaching staff at Auburn for giving me this amazing opportunity. Thank you to God for guiding me to my next home! War Damn 🦅 – Taylor Grimley

Personal Bests (Yards)

100 fly – 52.98

200 fly – 1:59.58

50 free – 22.84

200 IM – 2:00.91

100 back – 53.69

400 IM – 4:21.46

200 back – 1:59.64

Grimley is a talented flyer with great IMs and backstroke to boot. At her most recent meet, the Middle Atlantic Senior Championships, which took place in mid-July, Grimley took 3rd in the (LCM) 100 fly with a 1:03.09, and 6th in the 50 free with a 26.94. In March, she won the 200 IM at the SC Middle Atlantic Senior Championship with a 2:02.13, and came in 2nd in the 100 fly with a 53.01.

Grimley had previously committed to Kentucky back in the fall of 2022, but decommitted and made her decision to commit to Auburn last year. She’s improved greatly from when she committed to Kentucky to now, when she’s arriving at Auburn to start her collegiate career. Here is a summary of her improvements from then to now:

100 fly: 54.57 -> 52.98 (-1.59)

200 fly: 2:05.17 -> 1:59.58 (-5.61)

200 IM: 2:02.05 -> 2:00.91 (-1.14)

50 free: 23.60 -> 22.82 (-0.78)

100 back: 57.25 -> 53.69 (-3.56)

Grimley should be able to make an impact right away for Auburn. Her 100 fly personal best would have been 6th on Auburn’s team last season, while her 200 IM would have ranked 4th on the team. Her 100 back would have been 6th as well. Grimley 50 free of 22.84 also presents some great potential upside, in particularly on relays down the road.

Auburn came in 4th at the SEC Championships last season with 879.5 points, less than 50 points behind Texas A&M for 3rd. The SEC will be a shaken up a bit this season, however, with the addition of Texas to the conference in particular.

