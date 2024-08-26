Junior Kylie Ney Transfers to Northern Arizona with Multiple Conference Scoring Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Scottsdale, Arizona’s Kylie Ney has decided to return to her home state and has transferred to Northern Arizona University for the fall of 2024. The junior competed for two seasons with CSU Bakersfield.

At CSU Bakersfield, while representing the Roadrunners at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, Ney made the finals in all three of her individual events in her freshman year, finishing as high as 8th in the 1650, where she recorded a time of 17:00.56. She also finished 16th in the 500 (4:58.76) and 17th in the 400 IM (4:30.79).

This past season, she focused more on freestyle, and it appeared to pay off as she finished runner-up in the 500 free (4:48.17 – a new PB) and in the 1650 (16:39.77). She swapped out the 400 IM for the 200 free, where she placed 6th individually in 1:50.66 and recorded a lead-off split of 1:50.13 to help her team finish 5th in the 800 free relay.

Ney continued that success into the long course, as she swam personal bests in all her events at the 2024 Westmont Stop of the Pro Swim Series. She placed 15th in the 400 free (4:26.83, 4:25.45 in prelims), 10th in the 800 (9:07.15), and podiumed in the 1500, placing 7th in the timed final, stopping the clock in 17:28.78.

Best Yards Times

200 Free – 1:50.13

500 Free – 4:48.17

1650 Free – 16:37.44

400 IM – 4:26.16

Ney will immediately have an impact on the conference level for Northern Arizona. The team, under the leadership of Andy Johns, won its 11th straight Western Athletic Conference title with a 841.5 points, clear of Grand Canyon by over 250 points.

At the Conference meet, NAU’s Madison Rey won the 500 in 4:46.60 and the 200 fly in 1:58.80 and finished runner-up in the 400 IM (4:16.25). In the mile, NAU also topped the podium, as Casey Craffey‘s 16:21.84 was fastest enough to take the win, nearly 15 seconds ahead of the runner-up’s 16:36.52.

Rey was listed as a senior on the roster last year, so she may or may not return, but Ney’s best of 4:48.17 would have placed 2nd only behind Rey and ahead of Craffey’s 4:49.25, which was good for second. Craffey is listed as junior on the roster, so the pair could form a formidable 1-2 punch in both the 500 and the 1650.

Ney’s likely third event may be the 400 IM, where she would have placed 6th in the final, and Rey was the only swimmer in the top 16 for the Lumberjacks, whereas Ney’s best 200 time would have been 7th in the A-final.

Joining Ney in Flagstaff this season are Isabel Krasht, Kaci Kelaher, Kat Klatt, and Teddy Sabev.

