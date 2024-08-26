Speedo Sectionals Finalist Makenzie Baldwin to Swim for Hope College Beginning Fall 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Makenzie Baldwin, a repeat finalist at the Speedo Sectionals championships, will be continuing her swimming career at Hope College in Michigan beginning the 2024-2025 season.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Hope College!… I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and family for all of the support!”

The Michigan native recently competed at the Speedo Sectionals in Columbus, where she placed 11th in the 50-meter back (30.26), 20th in the 100-meter back (1:07.38) and 21st in the 200-meter back (2:21.16). Baldwin also competed at the 2023 iteration of the same meet, which saw her place 17th in the 50 back (30.63), 17th in the 100 back (1:05.49) and 22nd in the 200 back (2:22.43).

A backstroke and freestyle specialist, Baldwin trains year-round with Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics and attended West Ottawa High School, where she swam for the Panthers her sophomore year through her senior year (athletics were still impacted by COVID-19 during Baldwin’s freshman year of high school).

Baldwin qualified for the MHSAA Division I State Championship all three years. This past season, she turned in a 4th-place finish in the 100-yard back (56.28) and a 5th-place finish in the 200-yard free (1:54.74). She also helped her team to a 4th-place finish in the 400-yard free relay, throwing down a closing split of 52.29 as the anchor.

Best Times SCY:

100 free – 53.19

200 free – 1:54.36

100 back – 55.84

200 back – 2:01.46

A Division III program in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Hope College is a liberal arts institution located in Holland, not far from Baldwin’s hometown. Led by head coach Jake Taber, the Flying Dutch captured the MIAA championship title for the fourth year in a row at this past season’s conference championships.

Hope also went on to send six swimmers on to the 2024 NCAA Division III Women’s Championship, where they placed 15th overall and brought home one silver medal courtesy of junior Greta Gidley’s performance in the 200 IM.

Based on the results from the 2024 MIAA Championships, Baldwin’s times would land her in the ‘A’ final in the 100 free, 200 free, 100 back and 200 back, putting her in a strong position to be one of the Flying Dutch’s top scorers.

Outside of training and competing in the pool, Baldwin is a member of the National Honor Society and coaches swim lessons for elementary students.

Joining Baldwin in Holland this season are Faith Robertson, Megan Wedeking, Katarina Schaefer and Emmy Sower.

