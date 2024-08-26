US Open Qualifier Cassie Bauer Heading to FGCU for Fall 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nova of Virginia Aquatics’ Cassie Bauer is heading to Fort Myers, FL, this fall to join the Florida Gulf Coast University Eagles. Bauer is a US Open qualifier in the LCM 100 breast. She also swam for Monacan High School in Chesterfield, VA, where she was a 3-time VHSL Class 4 State Championship runner-up.

I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim, study, and FULLSEND it at Florida Gulf Coast University! I would like to thank my family, teammates, and coaches for their support and encouragement to get me where I am today. I would especially like to thank Coach Geoff who believed in me when I needed it most. I am so thankful to Dave and Aly for this incredible opportunity to represent FGCU! 💙💚🦅#WingsUp #LetsFlockingGo #fullsend – Cassie Bauer

Personal Bests

50 breast (yards) – 29.34

100 breast (yards) – 1:04.34

100 breast (LCM) – 1:12.87

200 breast (yards) – 2:23.39

200 breast (LCM) – 2:40.68

200 IM (yards) – 2:05.47

200 IM (LCM) – 2:22.47

100 back (yards) – 56.71

100 back (LCM) – 1:05.53

100 fly (yards) – 56.97

100 fly (LCM) – 1:04.89

Bauer is a versatile swimmer, who excels most in LCM breaststroke, but has a lot to offer FGCU in IM, back, and fly as well. Her most recent meet was the Futures Championship in Richmond, where she was a ‘B” finalist in the 100 and 200 breast. She swam her career best of 1:12.87 in the 100 breast at the Virginia LC Senior Championships last month, hitting the US Open qualifying time.

Back in March, Bauer won the women’s 100 breast at the Virginia Swimming SC Senior Champs, swimming her career best of 1:04.38.

Bauer should make an immediate impact for the Eagles. Her 100 breast personal best would have been 3rd on FGCU’s roster last season, while her 200 IM would have been 2nd, and her 100 back would have been 4th.

Last season, FGCU came in 3rd at the ASUN Championships, finishing just 27.4 points behind the champion, Liberty University.

