2025 U.S. Nationals: Day 3 Finals Preview

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s time for the third finals session at the 2025 U.S. National Championships. Once this session is over, we’ll officially be over halfway through the meet. It’s set to be another action-packed session, which kicks off with the 400 IMs.

Speeding Toward Another Cavalier 1-2?

The Virginia women have made quite an impression at this meet so far. They have stacked multiple event finals (four in the 100 freestyle, five in the 200 breaststroke) and earned the two available roster spots in multiple events.

They could set the tone for the session with another 1-2 finish. This time, it’s Leah Hayes and Katie Grimes vying for the two roster spots. Grimes is a two-time Olympic medalist in the 400 IM and qualified as the third seed with a 4:41.13. As the only woman to crack 4:40 this morning, Hayes is the top seed heading into finals. She swam 3:39.82, about a second off her season-best from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim.

Looking to play spoiler to this Virginia party is Emma Weyant, a former Cavalier herself. Weyant–also a two-time Olympic medalist in this race–put together an incredible performance in Fort Lauderdale, swimming a 4:33.95. It was the fourth-fastest swim of her career and her fastest since the 4:32.76 she swam four years ago at the Tokyo Games.

These three separated themselves from the field this morning, but it would be a mistake to completely discount names like Audrey Derivaux (4:43.96) or Kayla Han (4:45.74).

Drama In The Men’s 400 IM

This is one of those events that looks very different than it did a few years ago. Carson Foster has solidified his spot at the top of this event, which he maintained by posting a 4:12.19 for the fastest qualifying time this morning. But without the likes of Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland around him, there’s an open discussion for the second slot behind him.

Bobby Finke has seemingly asserted himself as the answer in this event. From beating Leon Marchand in Fort Lauderdale to qualifying second for this evening with a 4:12.76, Finke has made things interesting in this event this season. However, Finke said in Fort Lauderdale that even if he makes the team in this event, he won’t swim it at the 2025 World Aquatic Championships. It’s an understandable decision since the men’s 1500 freestyle and 400 IM finals are both on the final night of the meet.

But it makes things more intriguing in this race. Add in several high-profile disqualifications this morning, and it looks like the reigning NCAA champion Rex Maurer (4:13.47) may have the best chance at breaking up Foster and Finke’s hold on the top two spots. Other swimmers who could surprise include Mason Laur (4:15.03) who looked good in the 200 fly, Baylor Nelson (4:15.70) who recently made the move to train at Texas, and Luka Mijatovic (4:16.18) who threw down in the 200 freestyle yesterday.

Record Watches In The 100 Butterfly

After the 400 IM, all eyes will turn to Gretchen Walsh in the women’s 100 butterfly. She blasted a 55.29 this morning. It’s her fourth-fastest performance and gives her the six fastest swims all-time. She’s seeded over two seconds ahead of the field, which sets up for another race between her and the clock this evening. Will she be able to lower the world record she set last month?

Meanwhile, a record did go down in the men’s 100 butterfly prelims. It wasn’t a world record, but Thomas Heilman did break the boys’ 17-18 National Age Group record with a 50.78. It was a strong swim from the Olympian, who’s still looking for a spot on the World Championship roster after missing out in the 200 butterfly.

He’ll have tough competition as 50 butterfly champion Dare Rose checked in with a 51.15 in prelims. He’s already broken 51-seconds this season and is clearly on form. Shaine Casas (51.46) and Luca Urlando (51.51) will also be vying for a top two finish and are within a second of Heilman.

Chaos Reigns In The Stroke 50s

After the 100 butterfly, it’s time for some splash and dashes. First up is the women’s 50 breaststroke, where home state hero Lilly King looks to punch her ticket to the final World Championship of a decorated career. She’s set herself up well, swimming 30.15 for the fastest time. King has dipped under 30-seconds in the 50 breaststroke during that season’s qualification meet for over five years. There’s a strong crew of swimmers behind her looking to begin taking up the American women’s sprint breaststroke mantle.

Skyler Smith could provide some outside smoke; she had the fastest season-best coming into this season. But McKenzie Siroky made a serious move this morning, swimming a lifetime best 30.27. That undercut the 30.68 best she swam last month, so she’s clearly brought her best form to this meet, as has Olympian Emma Weber, who was just off her lifetime best this morning (30.66).

Bend’s Campbell McKean also made a big drop this morning. He ripped a 27.14, improving from the 27.40 lifetime best he swam in Fort Lauderdale that first put him on the scene in this event. He’s tied for the top seed with the veteran Michael Andrew, who looked like the clear favorite in this event heading into the meet. Andrew finished second in the 50 butterfly last night and scratched the 50 backstroke today to focus on this race.

Similarly, Casas was the big favorite in the men’s 50 backstroke. He may still hold that title, but Quintin McCarty made things interesting this morning. McCarty clocked 24.67, touching two-hundredths behind Casas and grabbing lane five for the final. He swam a lifetime best 24.45 in Fort Lauderdale and may challenge Casas tonight, based on the Longhorn’s performances so far this week.

Wolfpack Out In Force In Women’s 50 Backstroke

While McCarty holds it down for NC State in the men’s backstroke, the women in the Wolfpack’s backstroke group are all over the championship final. U.S. Open record holder Katharine Berkoff has lane four after swimming a 27.15 in prelims, just three-hundredths from her record and lifetime best.

Her teammates Leah Shackley (27.60), Kennedy Noble (27.92), and Rhyan White (27.99) are in the field as well, with Noble and White holding the outside lanes. Back towards the middle of the pool is American record holder Regan Smith (27.74), Isabelle Stadden (27.85), and Claire Curzan (27.45). Curzan swam a big lifetime best last night to win the 200 backstroke and get back on the senior international team.