2025 U.S. World Trials: Full House In The A and B Finals (Day 3 Finals Scratches)

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The highest ranked swimmer to scratch out of the finals tonight was Jack Berube, who had tied for 16th with a swim of 25.92 in the 50 backstroke. His withdrawal ensured no swim-off was required as 18-year-old Gavin Keogh made it into the ‘B’ final in lane 8, and he should lock in a spot for World Juniors as he and Kenneth Barnicle are the only 18 and under swimmers in the top 16.

Erika Pelaez, the 21st finisher this morning in the women’s 100 fly, has scratched the ‘C’ final in favour of the 50 backstroke where she will be in lane 5 of the ‘B’ final. The NC State swimmer scratched last night’s 200 backstroke after also placing 21st in prelims.

Phoebe Bacon, who finished 4th in the 200 backstroke final yesterday in 2:06.79, scratched tonight’s 50 backstroke after placing T-25th this morning.

The men’s 400 IM saw a quartet of junior swimmers withdraw. Gabe Nunziata was a given as he will prioritise the 50 breaststroke tonight were he is seeded 13th after a 3rd-place finish in last night’s 200 breaststroke, however Noah Cakir, Baylor Stanton and Norvin Clontz will play no part in proceedings tonight.

See below for a full list of scratches:

Women’s 400 IM

#21 Kate McCarthy

#36 Sadie Buckley (4th junior in ‘D’ final)

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 Butterfly

Men’s 100 Butterfly

#36 Jimmy Beeson (2nd junior in ‘D’ final)

Women’s 50 Breaststroke

None

Men’s 50 Breaststroke

Women’s 50 Backstroke

Men’s 50 Backstroke