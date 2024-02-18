Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Swimming Championship: Day 7 Photo Vault

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

On this side of the world it is already the last day of 2024 Swimming World Championships. Before the sun also rises in your neck of the woods, let’s go relive the excitement of Day 7.

COETZE-Pieter
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

GONZALEZ-Hugo
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

World Aquatics DOUGLASS-Kate
Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

MEILUTYTE-Ruta
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

CURZAN-Claire
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

WASICK-Katarzyna
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

MEILUTYTE-Ruta
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

TANG-Qianting
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

ANDREW-Michael
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

PLYTNYKAITE-Smilte
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024

QUADARELLA-Simona
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

TAYLOR Kai James CARTWRIGHT Jack JACK Shayna THROSSELL Brianna
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

BARCLAY-Jaclyn
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

PAN Zhanle WANG Haoyu LI Bingjie
YU Yiting
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

BUKHOV Vladyslav McEVOY Cameron PROUD Benjamin
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

CURZAN-Claire-BAR
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Giusy Cisale

Giusy Cisale

 GIUSY  CISALE Giusy Cisale graduated high school at the Italian Liceo Classico "T.L. Caro" where she was engaged in editing the school magazine. In 2002, she was among the youngest law graduates of the  Federico II University of Naples (ITA). She began her career as a Civil Lawyer, becoming licensed to practice law …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!