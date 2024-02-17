Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Swimming Championship: Day 6 Photo Vault

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

As we approach the last two days of the World Championships, let’s review the performnce of day 6 with photos taken in Doha by photographer Fabio Cetti.

FOSTER-Carson
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

CORBEAU-Caspar
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

BARCLAY-Jaclyn
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

CURZAN-Claire
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

SANSONE-Gianmarco
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

CURZAN-Claire
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

LECLOS-Chad
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

HARTING-Zach
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

COOPER-Isaac
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

ANDREW-Michael
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

SJOSTROM-Sarah
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024

SJOESTROEM-Sarah
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

McEVOY-Cameron-
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

CHINA
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
credit Fabio Cetti

United States (Hobson, Foster, Armstrong, Johnston)
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
Credit Fabio Cetti

Dong-Zhihao-CORBEAU-Caspar-FINK-Nic
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
Credit Fabio Cetti

SCHOUTEN-Tes
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
Credit Fabio Cetti

GONZALEZ-Hugo
World Aquatics Championships – Doha 2024
02 – 18 Feb 2024
Credit Fabio Cetti

0
