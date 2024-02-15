2024 World Championships: Curzan Leads All Swimmers with $37.5k In Earnings Through Day 4

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- February 11th – February 18th, 2024
- Doha, Qatar
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Central
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Official Entries
- Live Results
- How To Watch
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Recap
Barry Revzin contributed to this report.
Through day 4 of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, American Claire Curzan leads all swimmers with $37,500 in total earnings. So far, Curzan has earned $20,000 via her first place finish in the 100 backstroke, along with $15,000 from winning a silver medal in the 100 backstroke. She also earned $2,500 as part of her contribution to the American’s mixed 4×100 medley relay.
Behind Curzan, Erika Fairweather (NZL) and Pan Zhanle (CHN) are tied for second on the earning’s table with $35,000 each. Zhanle’s winnings primarily stem from his World Record bonus from the 100 freestyle, where he earned a $30,000 World Record bonus for his performance. Exactly 40 athletes have earned at least $10,000 in prize money through day 4 of Championship action in the pool.
As a reminder, the prize money for the 2024 World Championships is distributed according to the following table:
|SWIMMING
|OW SWIMMING
|DIVING
|SYNCHRO (SOLO & DUET + MIXED DUET)
|SYNCHRO (TEAM & FREE)
|WATER POLO
|HIGH DIVING
|1st
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$20,000
|$50,000
|$80,000
|$20,000
|2nd
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$15,000
|$40,000
|$70,000
|$15,000
|3rd
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$10,000
|$30,000
|$60,000
|$10,000
|4th
|$6,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$5,000
|$20,000
|$50,000
|$5,000
|5th
|$5,000
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$4,000
|$15,000
|$40,000
|$4,000
|6th
|$4,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$3,000
|$10,000
|$30,000
|$3,000
|7th
|$3,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$2,000
|$7,500
|$20,000
|$2,000
|8th
|$2,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$1,000
|$5,000
|$10,000
|$1,000
|9th
|$900
|10th
|$800
|11th
|$700
|12th
|$500
|13th
|$500
|14th
|$500
|Total Per Event
|$65,000
|$60,000
|$60,000
|$63,900
|$360,000
|$60,000
|$60,000
To determine the amount of money distributed to individual members of relay teams, we have assumed that the money will be split evenly amongst all members of the relay, both in prelims and finals.
Full Prize Money Breakdown:
|last
|first
|club
|nation
|gender
|money
|CURZAN
|Claire
|United States
|USA
|F
|37500
|FAIRWEATHER
|Erika
|New Zealand
|NZL
|F
|35000
|PAN
|Zhanle
|China
|CHN
|M
|35000
|WINNINGTON
|Elijah
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|33000
|FINK
|Nic
|United States
|USA
|M
|32500
|MARTINENGHI
|NicolÃ²
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|30800
|HAUGHEY
|Siobhan Bernadette
|Hong Kong, China
|HKG
|F
|30000
|LI
|Bingjie
|China
|CHN
|F
|30000
|WILLIAMSON
|Sam
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|28500
|ARMSTRONG
|Hunter
|United States
|USA
|M
|24166.67
|WIFFEN
|Daniel
|Ireland
|IRL
|M
|23000
|DOUGLASS
|Kate
|United States
|USA
|F
|22500
|THROSSELL
|Brianna
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|21500
|MATOS RIBEIRO
|Diogo
|Portugal
|POR
|M
|20000
|GOSE
|Isabel
|Germany
|GER
|F
|20000
|HWANG
|Sunwoo
|Korea
|KOR
|M
|20000
|KÃ–HLER
|Angelina
|Germany
|GER
|F
|20000
|TANG
|Qianting
|China
|CHN
|F
|20000
|QUADARELLA
|Simona
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|20000
|KIM
|Woomin
|Korea
|KOR
|M
|20000
|HONDA
|Tomoru
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|20000
|PEATY
|Adam
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|17666.67
|MÃ„RTENS
|Lukas
|Germany
|GER
|M
|16000
|ANDREW
|Michael
|United States
|USA
|M
|15000
|RAPSYS
|Danas
|Lithuania
|LTU
|M
|15000
|SCHOUTEN
|Tes
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|15000
|GONZALEZ
|Hugo
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|15000
|ANDERSON
|Iona
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|15000
|RAZZETTI
|Alberto
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|15000
|PICKREM
|Sydney
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|15000
|CHRISTOU
|Apostolos
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|12250
|DE OLIVEIRA DA SILVA COSTA
|Maria Fernanda
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|12000
|HOBSON
|Luke
|United States
|USA
|M
|11666.67
|HANSSON
|Louise
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|10600
|MCEVOY
|Cameron
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|10000
|WILM
|Ingrid
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|10000
|PALTRINIERI
|Gregorio
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|10000
|ESPERNBERGER
|Martin
|Austria
|AUT
|M
|10000
|YU
|Yiting
|China
|CHN
|F
|10000
|PERKINS
|Alexandria
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|9500
|THOMAS
|Eve
|New Zealand
|NZL
|F
|9000
|BARCLAY
|Jaclyn
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|9000
|STEENBERGEN
|Marrit
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|9000
|JACK
|Shayna
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|8500
|YANG
|Peiqi
|China
|CHN
|F
|8000
|COSTA
|Guilherme
|Brazil
|BRA
|M
|8000
|JOHANSSON
|Victor
|Sweden
|SWE
|M
|8000
|MATZERATH
|Lucas
|Germany
|GER
|M
|7500
|SCOTT
|Duncan
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|7166.67
|NTOUNTOUNAKI
|Anna
|Greece
|GRE
|F
|6250
|AIKINS
|Jack
|United States
|USA
|M
|6166.67
|COOPER
|Isaac
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|6000
|SEEMANOVA
|Barbora
|Czechia
|CZE
|F
|6000
|TETEREVKOVA
|Kotryna
|Lithuania
|LTU
|F
|6000
|MAKRYGIANNIS
|Evangelos
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|6000
|TOUSSAINT
|Kira
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|6000
|SCHWARZ
|Sven
|Germany
|GER
|M
|6000
|CHMIELEWSKI
|MichaÅ‚
|Poland
|POL
|M
|6000
|GORBENKO
|Anastasia
|Israel
|ISR
|F
|6000
|HARKIN
|Abbey
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|5500
|KAMMINGA
|Arno
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|5000
|CARTER
|Dylan
|Trinidad and Tobago
|TTO
|M
|5000
|RONCATTO
|Gabrielle
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|5000
|MIROSLAW
|Rafael
|Germany
|GER
|M
|5000
|MC SHARRY
|Mona
|Ireland
|IRL
|F
|5000
|COETZE
|Pieter
|South Africa
|RSA
|M
|5000
|COX
|Lauren
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|5000
|KIRPICHNIKOVA
|Anastasiia
|France
|FRA
|F
|5000
|HENVEAUX
|Lucas Pierre A.
|Belgium
|BEL
|M
|5000
|RASOVSZKY
|Kristof
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|5000
|ZIRK
|Kregor
|Estonia
|EST
|M
|5000
|JI
|Xinjie
|China
|CHN
|M
|5000
|ZHANG
|Zhanshuo
|China
|CHN
|M
|5000
|WANG
|Haoyu
|China
|CHN
|M
|5000
|MOLLA YANES
|Mario
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|4400
|SHYMANOVICH
|Ilya
|NIA
|AQU
|M
|4000
|CERASUOLO
|Simone
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|4000
|PÃDÃR
|Nikolett
|Hungary
|HUN
|F
|4000
|ZMUSHKA
|Alina
|NIA
|AQU
|F
|4000
|MITYUKOV
|Roman
|Switzerland
|SUI
|M
|4000
|DAWSON
|Kathleen
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|4000
|VAN KOOTEN
|Janna
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|4000
|BUSCH
|Kim
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|4000
|VAN WIJK
|Milou
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|4000
|MARTON
|Richard
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|4000
|WOOD
|Abbie
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|4000
|CASAS
|Shaine
|United States
|USA
|M
|3666.67
|RICHARDS
|Matthew
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|3166.67
|SCHREUDERS
|Mikel
|Aruba
|ARU
|M
|3000
|BAEK
|Inchul
|Korea
|KOR
|M
|3000
|GALLAGHER
|Erin
|South Africa
|RSA
|F
|3000
|YANG
|Chang
|China
|CHN
|F
|3000
|KNEDLA
|Miroslav
|Czechia
|CZE
|M
|3000
|DE WAARD
|Maaike
|Netherlands
|NED
|F
|3000
|GOUGH
|Maddy
|Australia
|AUS
|F
|3000
|DE TULLIO
|Luca
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|3000
|CLAREBURT
|Lewis
|New Zealand
|NZL
|M
|3000
|BONNET
|Charlotte
|France
|FRA
|F
|3000
|DEPLANO
|Leonardo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|3000
|ZAZZERI
|Lorenzo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|3000
|CONTE BONIN
|Paolo
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|3000
|FRIGO
|Manuel
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|3000
|MIRESSI
|Alessandro
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|3000
|AI
|Yanhan
|China
|CHN
|F
|2750
|CORBEAU
|Caspar
|Netherlands
|NED
|M
|2500
|IITSUKA
|Chiharu
|Japan
|JPN
|F
|2500
|KLINKER
|Rachel
|United States
|USA
|F
|2500
|SAUICKIE
|Addison
|United States
|USA
|F
|2500
|FOSTER
|Jake
|United States
|USA
|M
|2500
|WOODWARD
|Bradley
|Australia
|AUS
|M
|2500
|WASICK
|Katarzyna
|Poland
|POL
|F
|2200
|FIEDKIEWICZ
|Kornelia
|Poland
|POL
|F
|2200
|TARANTINO
|Chiara
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|2050
|STEVENS
|Peter
|Slovenia
|SLO
|M
|2000
|HEIN
|Agostina
|Argentina
|ARG
|F
|2000
|ANGUS
|Sophie
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|2000
|KOBRICH
|Kristel
|Chile
|CHI
|F
|2000
|AUBOECK
|Felix
|Austria
|AUT
|M
|2000
|ROMANCHUK
|Mykhailo
|Ukraine
|UKR
|M
|2000
|SAVARD
|Katerine
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|2000
|JANSEN
|Ella
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|2000
|SMITH
|Rebecca
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|2000
|RUCK
|Taylor
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|2000
|FOURNIER
|Sarah
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|2000
|SATES
|Matthew
|South Africa
|RSA
|M
|2000
|MCMILLAN
|Ashley
|Canada
|CAN
|F
|2000
|HOPKIN
|Anna
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|1666.67
|HARRIS
|Medi Eira
|Great Britain
|GBR
|F
|1666.67
|WILBY
|James
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|1666.67
|KING
|Matt
|United States
|USA
|M
|1666.67
|FOSTER
|Carson
|United States
|USA
|M
|1666.67
|WHITTLE
|Jacob Henry
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|1500
|DEAN
|Tom
|Great Britain
|GBR
|M
|1500
|DRAKOU
|Theodora
|Greece
|GRE
|F
|1250
|ASPOUGALIS
|Arkadios
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|1250
|MORINI
|Sofia
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|1250
|MENICUCCI
|Emma Virginia
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|1250
|COCCONCELLI
|Costanza
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|1250
|SZABO
|Szebasztian
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|1250
|NÃ‰METH
|NÃ¡ndor
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|1250
|MÃ‰SZÃROS
|DÃ¡niel
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|1250
|JÃSZÃ“
|ÃdÃ¡m
|Hungary
|HUN
|M
|1250
|POLANSKA
|Aleksandra
|Poland
|POL
|F
|1200
|MAIK
|Julia
|Poland
|POL
|F
|1200
|FAMULOK
|Zuzanna
|Poland
|POL
|F
|1200
|JAÅšKIEWICZ
|Adrian
|Poland
|POL
|M
|1000
|MASIUK
|Ksawery
|Poland
|POL
|M
|1000
|SZTANDERA
|Dominika
|Poland
|POL
|F
|1000
|MAJERSKI
|Jakub
|Poland
|POL
|M
|1000
|RODRIGUES
|Aline
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|1000
|BALDUCCINI
|Stephanie
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|1000
|VIEIRA
|Ana Carolina
|Brazil
|BRA
|F
|1000
|GKOLOMEEV
|Kristian
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|1000
|VAZAIOS
|Andreas
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|1000
|BILAS
|Stergios Marios
|Greece
|GRE
|M
|1000
|LAMBERTI
|Michele
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|800
|VIBERTI
|Ludovico Blu Art
|Italy
|ITA
|M
|800
|D’INNOCENZO
|Giulia
|Italy
|ITA
|F
|800
|MA
|Yonghui
|China
|CHN
|F
|750
|LYU
|Yue
|China
|CHN
|F
|750
|GONG
|Zhenqi
|China
|CHN
|F
|750
|STJEPANOVIC
|Velimir
|Serbia
|SRB
|M
|750
|NIKOLIC
|Uros
|Serbia
|SRB
|M
|750
|ACIN
|Nikola
|Serbia
|SRB
|M
|750
|BARNA
|Andrej
|Serbia
|SRB
|M
|750
|PERSSON
|Erik
|Sweden
|SWE
|M
|600
|SEELIGER
|Bjoern
|Sweden
|SWE
|M
|600
|ROSVALL
|Hanna
|Sweden
|SWE
|F
|600
|HANSON
|Robin
|Sweden
|SWE
|M
|600
|KATO
|Osamu
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|500
|IKEMOTO
|Nagisa
|Japan
|JPN
|F
|500
|HIROSHIMA
|Ikuru
|Japan
|JPN
|M
|500
|SEGEL
|Janja
|Slovenia
|SLO
|F
|500
|SEKUTI
|Hana
|Slovenia
|SLO
|F
|500
|KLANCAR
|Neza
|Slovenia
|SLO
|F
|500
|FAIN
|Katja
|Slovenia
|SLO
|F
|500
|DE CELIS MONTALBAN
|Sergio
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|400
|COLL MARTI
|Carles
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|400
|CASTRO
|CÃ©sar
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|400
|DOMINGUEZ
|Luis
|Spain
|ESP
|M
|400
If Curzan wants to compete for UVA next year — can she keep this money? It’s clearly not NIL. Is this the rule where it can be used to offset expenses?