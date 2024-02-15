2024 World Championships: Curzan Leads All Swimmers with $37.5k In Earnings Through Day 4

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Barry Revzin contributed to this report.

Through day 4 of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, American Claire Curzan leads all swimmers with $37,500 in total earnings. So far, Curzan has earned $20,000 via her first place finish in the 100 backstroke, along with $15,000 from winning a silver medal in the 100 backstroke. She also earned $2,500 as part of her contribution to the American’s mixed 4×100 medley relay.

Behind Curzan, Erika Fairweather (NZL) and Pan Zhanle (CHN) are tied for second on the earning’s table with $35,000 each. Zhanle’s winnings primarily stem from his World Record bonus from the 100 freestyle, where he earned a $30,000 World Record bonus for his performance. Exactly 40 athletes have earned at least $10,000 in prize money through day 4 of Championship action in the pool.

As a reminder, the prize money for the 2024 World Championships is distributed according to the following table:

SWIMMING OW SWIMMING DIVING SYNCHRO (SOLO & DUET + MIXED DUET) SYNCHRO (TEAM & FREE) WATER POLO HIGH DIVING 1st $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $50,000 $80,000 $20,000 2nd $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $40,000 $70,000 $15,000 3rd $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $30,000 $60,000 $10,000 4th $6,000 $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $20,000 $50,000 $5,000 5th $5,000 $4,000 $4,000 $4,000 $15,000 $40,000 $4,000 6th $4,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $10,000 $30,000 $3,000 7th $3,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $7,500 $20,000 $2,000 8th $2,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $5,000 $10,000 $1,000 9th $900 10th $800 11th $700 12th $500 13th $500 14th $500 Total Per Event $65,000 $60,000 $60,000 $63,900 $360,000 $60,000 $60,000

To determine the amount of money distributed to individual members of relay teams, we have assumed that the money will be split evenly amongst all members of the relay, both in prelims and finals.

Full Prize Money Breakdown: