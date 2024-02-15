Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 World Championships: Curzan Leads All Swimmers with $37.5k In Earnings Through Day 4

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Barry Revzin contributed to this report. 

Through day 4 of the 2024 World Aquatics Championships, American Claire Curzan leads all swimmers with $37,500 in total earnings. So far, Curzan has earned $20,000 via her first place finish in the 100 backstroke, along with $15,000 from winning a silver medal in the 100 backstroke. She also earned $2,500 as part of her contribution to the American’s mixed 4×100 medley relay. 

Behind Curzan, Erika Fairweather (NZL) and Pan Zhanle (CHN) are tied for second on the earning’s table with $35,000 each. Zhanle’s winnings primarily stem from his World Record bonus from the 100 freestyle, where he earned a $30,000 World Record bonus for his performance. Exactly 40 athletes have earned at least $10,000 in prize money through day 4 of Championship action in the pool. 

As a reminder, the prize money for the 2024 World Championships is distributed according to the following table

SWIMMING OW SWIMMING DIVING SYNCHRO (SOLO & DUET + MIXED DUET) SYNCHRO (TEAM & FREE) WATER POLO HIGH DIVING
1st $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $20,000 $50,000 $80,000 $20,000
2nd $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $15,000 $40,000 $70,000 $15,000
3rd $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $10,000 $30,000 $60,000 $10,000
4th $6,000 $5,000 $5,000 $5,000 $20,000 $50,000 $5,000
5th $5,000 $4,000 $4,000 $4,000 $15,000 $40,000 $4,000
6th $4,000 $3,000 $3,000 $3,000 $10,000 $30,000 $3,000
7th $3,000 $2,000 $2,000 $2,000 $7,500 $20,000 $2,000
8th $2,000 $1,000 $1,000 $1,000 $5,000 $10,000 $1,000
9th $900
10th $800
11th $700
12th $500
13th $500
14th $500
Total Per Event $65,000 $60,000 $60,000 $63,900 $360,000 $60,000 $60,000

To determine the amount of money distributed to individual members of relay teams, we have assumed that the money will be split evenly amongst all members of the relay, both in prelims and finals. 

Full Prize Money Breakdown:

last first club nation gender money
CURZAN Claire United States USA F 37500
FAIRWEATHER Erika New Zealand NZL F 35000
PAN Zhanle China CHN M 35000
WINNINGTON Elijah Australia AUS M 33000
FINK Nic United States USA M 32500
MARTINENGHI NicolÃ² Italy ITA M 30800
HAUGHEY Siobhan Bernadette Hong Kong, China HKG F 30000
LI Bingjie China CHN F 30000
WILLIAMSON Sam Australia AUS M 28500
ARMSTRONG Hunter United States USA M 24166.67
WIFFEN Daniel Ireland IRL M 23000
DOUGLASS Kate United States USA F 22500
THROSSELL Brianna Australia AUS F 21500
MATOS RIBEIRO Diogo Portugal POR M 20000
GOSE Isabel Germany GER F 20000
HWANG Sunwoo Korea KOR M 20000
KÃ–HLER Angelina Germany GER F 20000
TANG Qianting China CHN F 20000
QUADARELLA Simona Italy ITA F 20000
KIM Woomin Korea KOR M 20000
HONDA Tomoru Japan JPN M 20000
PEATY Adam Great Britain GBR M 17666.67
MÃ„RTENS Lukas Germany GER M 16000
ANDREW Michael United States USA M 15000
RAPSYS Danas Lithuania LTU M 15000
SCHOUTEN Tes Netherlands NED F 15000
GONZALEZ Hugo Spain ESP M 15000
ANDERSON Iona Australia AUS F 15000
RAZZETTI Alberto Italy ITA M 15000
PICKREM Sydney Canada CAN F 15000
CHRISTOU Apostolos Greece GRE M 12250
DE OLIVEIRA DA SILVA COSTA Maria Fernanda Brazil BRA F 12000
HOBSON Luke United States USA M 11666.67
HANSSON Louise Sweden SWE F 10600
MCEVOY Cameron Australia AUS M 10000
WILM Ingrid Canada CAN F 10000
PALTRINIERI Gregorio Italy ITA M 10000
ESPERNBERGER Martin Austria AUT M 10000
YU Yiting China CHN F 10000
PERKINS Alexandria Australia AUS F 9500
THOMAS Eve New Zealand NZL F 9000
BARCLAY Jaclyn Australia AUS F 9000
STEENBERGEN Marrit Netherlands NED F 9000
JACK Shayna Australia AUS F 8500
YANG Peiqi China CHN F 8000
COSTA Guilherme Brazil BRA M 8000
JOHANSSON Victor Sweden SWE M 8000
MATZERATH Lucas Germany GER M 7500
SCOTT Duncan Great Britain GBR M 7166.67
NTOUNTOUNAKI Anna Greece GRE F 6250
AIKINS Jack United States USA M 6166.67
COOPER Isaac Australia AUS M 6000
SEEMANOVA Barbora Czechia CZE F 6000
TETEREVKOVA Kotryna Lithuania LTU F 6000
MAKRYGIANNIS Evangelos Greece GRE M 6000
TOUSSAINT Kira Netherlands NED F 6000
SCHWARZ Sven Germany GER M 6000
CHMIELEWSKI MichaÅ‚ Poland POL M 6000
GORBENKO Anastasia Israel ISR F 6000
HARKIN Abbey Australia AUS F 5500
KAMMINGA Arno Netherlands NED M 5000
CARTER Dylan Trinidad and Tobago TTO M 5000
RONCATTO Gabrielle Brazil BRA F 5000
MIROSLAW Rafael Germany GER M 5000
MC SHARRY Mona Ireland IRL F 5000
COETZE Pieter South Africa RSA M 5000
COX Lauren Great Britain GBR F 5000
KIRPICHNIKOVA Anastasiia France FRA F 5000
HENVEAUX Lucas Pierre A. Belgium BEL M 5000
RASOVSZKY Kristof Hungary HUN M 5000
ZIRK Kregor Estonia EST M 5000
JI Xinjie China CHN M 5000
ZHANG Zhanshuo China CHN M 5000
WANG Haoyu China CHN M 5000
MOLLA YANES Mario Spain ESP M 4400
SHYMANOVICH Ilya NIA AQU M 4000
CERASUOLO Simone Italy ITA M 4000
PÃDÃR Nikolett Hungary HUN F 4000
ZMUSHKA Alina NIA AQU F 4000
MITYUKOV Roman Switzerland SUI M 4000
DAWSON Kathleen Great Britain GBR F 4000
VAN KOOTEN Janna Netherlands NED F 4000
BUSCH Kim Netherlands NED F 4000
VAN WIJK Milou Netherlands NED F 4000
MARTON Richard Hungary HUN M 4000
WOOD Abbie Great Britain GBR F 4000
CASAS Shaine United States USA M 3666.67
RICHARDS Matthew Great Britain GBR M 3166.67
SCHREUDERS Mikel Aruba ARU M 3000
BAEK Inchul Korea KOR M 3000
GALLAGHER Erin South Africa RSA F 3000
YANG Chang China CHN F 3000
KNEDLA Miroslav Czechia CZE M 3000
DE WAARD Maaike Netherlands NED F 3000
GOUGH Maddy Australia AUS F 3000
DE TULLIO Luca Italy ITA M 3000
CLAREBURT Lewis New Zealand NZL M 3000
BONNET Charlotte France FRA F 3000
DEPLANO Leonardo Italy ITA M 3000
ZAZZERI Lorenzo Italy ITA M 3000
CONTE BONIN Paolo Italy ITA M 3000
FRIGO Manuel Italy ITA M 3000
MIRESSI Alessandro Italy ITA M 3000
AI Yanhan China CHN F 2750
CORBEAU Caspar Netherlands NED M 2500
IITSUKA Chiharu Japan JPN F 2500
KLINKER Rachel United States USA F 2500
SAUICKIE Addison United States USA F 2500
FOSTER Jake United States USA M 2500
WOODWARD Bradley Australia AUS M 2500
WASICK Katarzyna Poland POL F 2200
FIEDKIEWICZ Kornelia Poland POL F 2200
TARANTINO Chiara Italy ITA F 2050
STEVENS Peter Slovenia SLO M 2000
HEIN Agostina Argentina ARG F 2000
ANGUS Sophie Canada CAN F 2000
KOBRICH Kristel Chile CHI F 2000
AUBOECK Felix Austria AUT M 2000
ROMANCHUK Mykhailo Ukraine UKR M 2000
SAVARD Katerine Canada CAN F 2000
JANSEN Ella Canada CAN F 2000
SMITH Rebecca Canada CAN F 2000
RUCK Taylor Canada CAN F 2000
FOURNIER Sarah Canada CAN F 2000
SATES Matthew South Africa RSA M 2000
MCMILLAN Ashley Canada CAN F 2000
HOPKIN Anna Great Britain GBR F 1666.67
HARRIS Medi Eira Great Britain GBR F 1666.67
WILBY James Great Britain GBR M 1666.67
KING Matt United States USA M 1666.67
FOSTER Carson United States USA M 1666.67
WHITTLE Jacob Henry Great Britain GBR M 1500
DEAN Tom Great Britain GBR M 1500
DRAKOU Theodora Greece GRE F 1250
ASPOUGALIS Arkadios Greece GRE M 1250
MORINI Sofia Italy ITA F 1250
MENICUCCI Emma Virginia Italy ITA F 1250
COCCONCELLI Costanza Italy ITA F 1250
SZABO Szebasztian Hungary HUN M 1250
NÃ‰METH NÃ¡ndor Hungary HUN M 1250
MÃ‰SZÃROS DÃ¡niel Hungary HUN M 1250
JÃSZÃ“ ÃdÃ¡m Hungary HUN M 1250
POLANSKA Aleksandra Poland POL F 1200
MAIK Julia Poland POL F 1200
FAMULOK Zuzanna Poland POL F 1200
JAÅšKIEWICZ Adrian Poland POL M 1000
MASIUK Ksawery Poland POL M 1000
SZTANDERA Dominika Poland POL F 1000
MAJERSKI Jakub Poland POL M 1000
RODRIGUES Aline Brazil BRA F 1000
BALDUCCINI Stephanie Brazil BRA F 1000
VIEIRA Ana Carolina Brazil BRA F 1000
GKOLOMEEV Kristian Greece GRE M 1000
VAZAIOS Andreas Greece GRE M 1000
BILAS Stergios Marios Greece GRE M 1000
LAMBERTI Michele Italy ITA M 800
VIBERTI Ludovico Blu Art Italy ITA M 800
D’INNOCENZO Giulia Italy ITA F 800
MA Yonghui China CHN F 750
LYU Yue China CHN F 750
GONG Zhenqi China CHN F 750
STJEPANOVIC Velimir Serbia SRB M 750
NIKOLIC Uros Serbia SRB M 750
ACIN Nikola Serbia SRB M 750
BARNA Andrej Serbia SRB M 750
PERSSON Erik Sweden SWE M 600
SEELIGER Bjoern Sweden SWE M 600
ROSVALL Hanna Sweden SWE F 600
HANSON Robin Sweden SWE M 600
KATO Osamu Japan JPN M 500
IKEMOTO Nagisa Japan JPN F 500
HIROSHIMA Ikuru Japan JPN M 500
SEGEL Janja Slovenia SLO F 500
SEKUTI Hana Slovenia SLO F 500
KLANCAR Neza Slovenia SLO F 500
FAIN Katja Slovenia SLO F 500
DE CELIS MONTALBAN Sergio Spain ESP M 400
COLL MARTI Carles Spain ESP M 400
CASTRO CÃ©sar Spain ESP M 400
DOMINGUEZ Luis Spain ESP M 400

 

swimgeek
36 minutes ago

If Curzan wants to compete for UVA next year — can she keep this money? It’s clearly not NIL. Is this the rule where it can be used to offset expenses?

