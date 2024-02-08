2024 US Open Swimming Championships Will Be in Greensboro, North Carolina

USA Swimming has announced the remainder of its national events calendar with plans to end the year in two of stalwart cities of swimming.
The U.S. Open will be held from December 4-7 in Greensboro, North Carolina, followed by the Speedo Winter Junior Championships in Greensboro (East) and Austin, Texas (West).
The 2024 winter championships will all be held in short course yards.
Greensboro has hosted the Winter US Open Championships every year since the meet returned in 2021 from the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021 and 2022, that included hosting of the Winter Junior Championships as well, though in 2023 that meet moved to Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.
The Greensboro Aquatic Center, or GAC, opened in 2011 and has a 25 yard warm-up/teaching pool, a 50 meter competition pool, a 25 yard diving well, and a 50-meter practice pool.
The Texas Swim Center on the University of Texas campus in Austin opened in 1977 and has a seating capacity of 2,600, making it one of the biggest permanent natatoriums in the US. It has a 50-meter competition pool, a 25-yard diving well, and a new outdoor 50-meter pool that opened in fall 2020.
With two Winter Junior Championships on this year’s schedule, that means USA Swimming has not (yet) decided to move forward with adding a third Winter Juniors site, which was discussed within the organization. The meet first split into two for 2015.
The final calendar also tweaks and locks in some dates for the 18 & Under Spring Cups and the Futures Championships, but otherwise remains unchanged from what was previously announced.
2024 USA Swimming National Event Calendar
|Date
|Competition
|Location
|Mar 6-9
|TYR Pro Swim Series
|Westmont, Ill.
|Apr 10-13
|TYR Pro Swim Series
|San Antonio, Texas
|May 3-5
|Open Water Nationals
|Sarasota, Fla.
|May 2-5
|18&U Spring Cups
|Elkhart, Ind.;
Mesa, Ariz.;
Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|May 15-18
|Club Excellence Challenge Series (Atlanta Classic, Longhorn Invitational, Southern California Invitational)
|Atlanta, Ga.;
Austin, Texas;
Irvine, Calif.
|Jun 15-23
|US Olympic Team Trials – Swimming
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|Jul 24-27
|Futures Championships
|Huntsville, Ala.;
Sacramento, Calif.;
Minneapolis, Minn.;
Austin, Texas
|Jul 25-28
|Futures Championships
|Richmond, Va.
|Jul 23-27
|Speedo Summer Championships (Senior and Junior Nationals combined)
|Irvine, Calif.
|Dec 4-7
|Toyota U.S. Open (25y)
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Dec 11-14
|Speedo Winter Junior Championships (East)
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Dec 11-14
|Speedo Winter Junior Championships (West)
|Austin, Texas
I’m curious, do swimmers get tired of big meets being in the same location or are they creatures of habit and like the same place?
I never minded it – it was familiar and you could into routines
I would guess that athletes, like most people, have different perspectives.
Based on my conversations, for most, while active, the goal is to get in and get out, so the comfort factor is important. If there’s anything beyond the meet, it’s the social aspect of their friends, and so they’re kind of location agnostic.
A minority prefer different places to see different sites. I suspect that the number who actually care about this is probably lower than the number of people who would say they’re in this camp.
In all of the above cases, anecdotally, I sort of think that the number of people in each camp are reflective of my experiences with the population as a whole.
it really depends on how nice that pool and the surrounding area is. for example, i will never mind if a meet is in westmont because that pool is amazing, the hotels are pretty nice, and there is good food. other places aren’t so great to stay in, for example milwaukee, because the pool isn’t amazingly nice, the food situation isn’t amazing, but fine, and the hotels are mediocre.
scy interesting