2024 SC Worlds Relay Lineups: U.S. Makes One Change, Italy & Brazil Hold Firm in Men’s 400 FRR

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The top three seeds in the men’s 400 free relay made minimal changes to their lineups for finals, but they all changed orders heading into the medal round.

The United States made only one swap, dropping leadoff Trenton Julian (47.80) for Chris Guiliano, who swam the long course version of the 100 free individually for the U.S. at the Olympics. Guiliano will go to the anchor leg while Alexy, the other American Olympic entry in the 100 free, will go to the leadoff leg.

Italy, meanwhile, is using the same foursome in finals that earned them the 2nd seed, two-tenths behind the Americans, swapping their middle two legs Leonardo Deplano and Lorenzo Zazzeri.

3rd-seeded Brazil also made no lineup changes, but they too swapped orders.

The team to watch is Poland, who brought in Kamil Sieradzki (PB 47.25) to lead-off in replacement of Piotr Ludwiczak (47.51 in prelims). They were only a tenth behind Brazil in heats, so that subtle change could be enough to get them on the podium for the country’s first-ever SC Worlds relay medal.

Men’s 400 Free Relay Finals Lineups: