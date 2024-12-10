Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 SC Worlds Relay Lineups: U.S. Makes One Change, Italy & Brazil Hold Firm in Men’s 400 FRR

Comments: 4

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The top three seeds in the men’s 400 free relay made minimal changes to their lineups for finals, but they all changed orders heading into the medal round.

The United States made only one swap, dropping leadoff Trenton Julian (47.80) for Chris Guiliano, who swam the long course version of the 100 free individually for the U.S. at the Olympics. Guiliano will go to the anchor leg while Alexy, the other American Olympic entry in the 100 free, will go to the leadoff leg.

Italy, meanwhile, is using the same foursome in finals that earned them the 2nd seed, two-tenths behind the Americans, swapping their middle two legs Leonardo Deplano and Lorenzo Zazzeri.

3rd-seeded Brazil also made no lineup changes, but they too swapped orders.

The team to watch is Poland, who brought in Kamil Sieradzki (PB 47.25) to lead-off in replacement of Piotr Ludwiczak (47.51 in prelims). They were only a tenth behind Brazil in heats, so that subtle change could be enough to get them on the podium for the country’s first-ever SC Worlds relay medal.

Men’s 400 Free Relay Finals Lineups:

Lane Nation Swimmers Qualifying Time
1 Croatia Jere Hribar, Nikola Miljenic, Vlaho Nenadic, Toni Dragoja 3:07.07
2 Australia Maximillian Giuliani, Edward Sommerville, Harrison Turner, Matthew Temple 3:07.02
3 Brazil Marco Antonio Ferreira, Guilherme Santos, Kaique Alves, Leonardo Coelho Santos 3:06.77
4 United States of America Jack Alexy, Luke Hobson, Kieran Smith, Chris Guiliano 3:05.20
5 Italy Alessandro Miressi, Leonardo Deplano, Lorenzo Zazzeri, Manuel Frigo 3:05.40
6 Poland Kamil Sieradzki, Jakub Majerski, Ksawery Masiuk, Kacper Stokowski 3:06.88
7 Neutral Athletes B Egor Kornev, Dmitrii Zhavoronkov, Aleksandr Shchegolev, Andrei Minakov 3:07.04
8 Spain Sergio de Celis Montalban, Luis Dominguez, Miguel Perez-Godoy Brageli, Nacho Campos Beas 3:07.09

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous
17 seconds ago

Damn was hoping for Matt king as well…

0
0
Reply
Dylan Cossin
1 hour ago

They’re keeping Kieran Smith over Matt King?

1
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Author
Reply to  Dylan Cossin
53 minutes ago

Looks like it

0
0
Reply
Swimz
Reply to  Dylan Cossin
29 minutes ago

Hope it is really a smooth move, Smith alway known as a great relay swimmer..at 2022 SC worlds Smith was the fastest 100m free split holder and did all the anchor duties..so I trust him..

2
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!