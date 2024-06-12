Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 3 Photo Vault

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The 2024 Australian Olympic Trials carried the momentum into day 3, highlighted by Ariarne Titmus firing off a new World Record of 1:52.23 in the women’s 200m freestyle.

Cameron McEvoy qualified for his 4th Olympic Games and won the men’s 50m free tonight while Elijah Winnington doubled up on his 400m free victory from night one with the 800m free this evening.

Mollie O’Callaghan also added a 2nd event, earning runner-up status in the 200m free to add to her 100m back while runner-up in the men’s 50m free, Ben Armbruster, qualified for his first Olympic Games.

 

