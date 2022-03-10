Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Zone C: OSU Adds One Male, One Female Diver To NCAA Lineup

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2022 NCAA ZONE DIVING

  • Zone A: US Naval Academy / Annapolis, Md.
  • Zone B: Georgia Tech Aquatic Center / Atlanta, Ga.
  • Zone C: Canham Natatorium / Ann Arbor, Mich.
  • Zone D: Soderholm Aquatic Center / Madison, Wisc.
  • Zone E: Wall Aquatic Center / Flagstaff, Ariz.

WOMEN’S PLATFORM

Six women earned NCAA qualification in the women’s platform event with nine spots available, as the other three inside the top-nine had already punched their tickets earlier in the competition.

Indiana’s Tarrin Gilliland, the reigning NCAA champion in the event, picked up a decisive victory with a score of 632.25 and ensures that she’ll be able to compete in all three events (and defend her national title on platform) next week.

Among the new qualifiers, leading the way was Louisville’s Else Praasterink, who was the clear runner-up with a score of 592.05. Joining her in earning qualification for the first time this season was the Purdue duo of Maggie Merriman and Maycey Vieta, Northwestern’s Markie Hopkins, Michigan’s Lucy Hogan and Ohio State’s Ciara Mcging.

MEN’S PLATFORM

The men’s event had a whopping 11 qualifying spots up for grabs and four of them went to first-time qualifiers, though it was the usual suspects finishing atop the heap.

Purdue’s Tyler Downs and Indiana’s Carson Tyler, who earned wins in the 1-meter and 3-meter events earlier, went 1-2, while Purdue’s Jordan Rzepka, who already qualified as well, took third.

Leading the new qualifiers was Michigan’s Ross Todd, an Australian native who narrowly missed scoring (17th) in the event at the 2021 NCAAs.

Also earning NCAA qualification was Purdue’s Benjamin Bramley, Kentucky’s Rodrigo Romero and Ohio State’s Hunter Grannum. Grannum gives the Buckeyes five divers qualified for NCAAs.

QUALIFIERS LIST

Reimbursed divers are in bold and designated with a star*, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

A total of 17 women and 16 men qualified for NCAAs by virtue of their performances at the Zone C Championships, with 10 female and 11 male divers earning reimbursement.

Women
Diver Event(s)
Kristen Hayden, Indiana* 1m, 3m, Pl
Anne Fowler, Indiana* 1m, 3m
Kelly Straub, Notre Dame* 1m, 3m
Mackenzie Crawford, Ohio State* 1m, 3m
Allie Klein, Michigan* 1m, 3m
Sophia McAfee, Purdue 1m, 3m, Pl
Kyndal Knight, Kentucky 1m, 3m, Pl
Tarrin Gilliland, Indiana* 1m, 3m, Pl
Caroline Brady, Notre Dame 1m
Jenna Sonnenberg, Notre Dame* 3m
Morgan Southall, Kentucky 1m, 3m
Else Praasterink, Louisville* 3m, Pl
Maggie Merriman, Purdue* Pl
Markie Hopkins, Northwestern* Pl
Maycey Vieta, Purdue Pl
Lucy Hogan, Michigan Pl
Ciara Mcging, Ohio State Pl

Men
Diver Event(s)
Carson Tyler, Indiana* 1m, 3m, Pl
Quentin Henninger, Indiana* 1m, 3m, Pl
Tyler Downs, Purdue* 1m, 3m, Pl
Andrew Capobianco, Indiana* 1m, 3m, Pl
Lyle Yost, Ohio State* 1m, 3m, Pl
Clayton Chaplin, Ohio State* 1m, 3m, Pl
Sam Bennett, Purdue* 3m
Jacob Siler, Ohio State 3m
Jacob Fielding, Ohio State* 1m, 3m, Pl
Jordan Rzepka, Purdue* 1m, 3m, Pl
Gregory Duncan, Purdue 1m, 3m
Samuel Duncan, Kentucky 1m
Ross Todd, Michigan* 1m, Pl
Benjamin Bramley, Purdue* Pl
Rodrigo Romero, Kentucky Pl
Hunter Grannum, Ohio State Pl

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here.

Effectively, each zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet.

The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!