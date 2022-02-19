2022 MPSF Championships Day 3: USCD Women, BYU Men Extend their Leads

2022 MSPF Conference Championships

February 16-20, 2022

East Los Angeles College, Monterey Park, CA

Defending Champions: Men- BYU (1x) Women- Hawaii (5x)

UCSD extended their lead in the women’s meet to 23 points on Day 3 of the 2022 MPSF Championships, while BYU increased theirs to 58 points in the men’s standings.

Bakersfield’s Autumn D’Arcy cracked a 52.22 to win the women’s 100 fly by nearly 2 seconds. UC San Diego went 2-3-4 with Jordan Phillips (51.18), Miranda Renner (54.20), and Teagan Monroe (54.69). Tina Reuter from UC San Diego won the 400 IM by over two body lengths, coming to the wall in 4:17.38. UC Davis’s Sam Rhodes (4:20.58) dropped 5.7 seconds from her prelims time to capture second place from lane 7. UCSD’s Gabi Icheva (4:22.72) came in third, just touching out defending champion Summer Murphy of BYU (4:23.14).

UCSD’s Ciara Franke beat Anna Friedrich of Hawai’i, 1:47.32 to 1:47.80, to claim the 200 free crown. Hawai’i first-year Kathryn Ivanov eked out a narrow win over UCSD’s Katja Pavicevic, 1:01.74 to 1:01.83, in the final of the 100 breast. Pavicevic trailed by a tenth at the halfway mark but came home .18 faster to get the win. In the 100 back, Brynn Sproul from BYU went 1.3 seconds faster than last year, when she tied for second place, to beat Hawai’i senior Emma Frey, 53.47 to 54.16.

Hawai’i, led by Daphne Wils, finished 1-3-4-5-8 in 1-meter diving. Wils beat BYU’s Kennedy Cribbs by half a point, 323.65 to 323.60, to earn the crown.

UC San Diego capped the women’s meet with a 3:38.04 win in the 400 medley relay. Teagan Monroe (54.26), Katja Pavicevic (1:01.31), Miranda Renner (53.09), and Jordan Phillips (49.38) contributed to the win.

Defending champion Javier Nicolas of BYU avenged his second-place finish in the 200 IM last night with a solid 46.59 win in the 100 fly, just missing the meet record of 46.23. UCSD’s Spencer Daily came in second with 47.13. In the 400 IM, a pair of first-years finished 1-2 ahead of last year’s gold and silver medalists. Tanner Nelson of BYU (3:44.99) and Kyle Brill of UCSB (3:45.55) were first and second, while defending champion Dominic Falcon from UCSB (3:46.64) and Tama Tuitama of BYU (3:52.23) had to settle for third and fourth. Both Nelson and Brill broke the meet record of 3:46.81, set by Talon Lindquist in 2019.

It was UC San Diego’s Ivan Kurakin (1:35.46) by a body length in the 200 free. Bakersfield’s Ryan Brimer (1:36.69) edged Santa Barbara’s Austin Sparrow by 1/10 for second place. BYU’s Josue Dominguez was half a second off his prelims time in the 100 breast but he still won by half a body in 52.83. Hawai’i came in second and third with Justin Lisoway (53.21) touching out teammate Tomer Goldfaden (53.37).

Matt Driscoll from UC Santa Barbara was first among four sub-48 swimmers in the 100 back. The UCSB freshman put up a 47.04 to win the event ahead of Sean Hogan from Hawai’i (47.50). Last year’s gold and silver medalists, Tim Gallagher of Hawai’i and Cal Poly’s Gennady Sytnik, tied for third in 47.84.

Hawai’i scored 1st, 3rd, and 6th in 3-meter diving. Max Burman led the way for the Rainbow Warriors with a dominant 403.75 points.

BYU closed out the night with a 3:09.57 victory in the 400 medley relay from Diego Camacho (48.55), Josue Dominguez (51.85), Javier Nicolas (46.25) and Connor Stirling (42.92).

Team Scores

WOMEN

UCSD – 493 Hawaii – 470 BYU – 386 UCSB – 320 UC Davis – 282 CSU Bakersfield – 209 San Diego – 134 (tie) Cal Poly / Pacific – 127 –

MEN