Ohio State Expands Upon Lead in Day 3 Women’s B1G Championships

2022 B1G WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Scores Thru Day 3

Ohio State 877 Michigan 810 Indiana 782 Wisconsin 681 Minnesota 595.5 Northwestern 583.5 Rutgers 330 Purdue 289/ Penn St 289 Tie Nebraska 288 Illinois 161 Iowa 134

Through night three of the Women’s B1G Championships, Ohio State was able to grow their lead from 13.5 to 67 points. Although it is not impossible for teams to sneak ahead of the Buckeyes, it looks as if the battle may now be for second between Michigan and Indiana.

Minnesota and Northwestern look to be in a tight battle for fifth as they are only separated by 12 points. Purdue, Penn State, and Nebraska also look to be in a very close battle for eighth. The three teams are only separated by one point through day three.

Ohio State and Minnesota each earned two individual wins today. Michigan earned two total as they won one individual and the 200 freestyle relay. Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon earned the last individual win of the day.

Ohio State improved upon their diving points today compared to yesterday. Today they scored a total of 29 points on the 3-meter event after scoring 0 points yesterday on the 1-meter event.

Ohio State had exhibition swimmer Nyah Funderburke swim the 100 backstroke this morning in a time that would have placed her as the top seed going into finals. Her time from prelims also would have placed second at tonight’s finals.

The rule change of scoring swimmers and divers from 24 to 18 may be having an impact on the meet, especially for swimmers like Thunderburke. The rule change also has impacted the teams scores. At this point in the meet, it does not look like Ohio State will be able to surpass their record breaking points total of 1584 from last year.

Although official psych sheets and heat sheets have not been released yet, many athletes have the potential to defend their titles tomorrow night. Michigan’s Kaitlynn Sims has the potential to defend her title in the 1650 freestyle, Maggie MacNeil has the potential in the 100 freestyle, and Olivia Carter has the potential in the 200 butterfly. In addition, the Wolverines will also look to defend their 400 freestyle relay title in which they only graduated one swimmer.

Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon will look to defend her title in the 200 backstroke, and Rutgers transfer Abigail Knapton will look to defend her platform diving title. The only event that does not include the defending champion tomorrow is the 200 breaststroke, as last year’s champion Emily Weiss of Indiana medically retired earlier this season.