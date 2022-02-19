WATCH: Two SEC Records Broken, Urlando Breaks Meet Record in 2Fly (Race Videos)

2022 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 of the SEC Championships were filled with broken records and close races.

The night kicked off with Riley Gaines breaking the SEC 200 fly record set by Dakota Luther, narrowly beating Luther herself in the race. Next, Luca Urlando got a meet record in the 200 fly and became the 2nd-fastest in the NCAA behind Nick Albiero.

Alabama ended the evening by breaking the SEC record in the 400 medley relay by a second.

Team Scores After Day 4–Women

University of Tennessee – 972.5 points University of Georgia – 754 points University of Kentucky – 712 points University of Alabama – 685 points University of Florida – 616 points Texas A&M University – 510 points Auburn University – 402 points Louisiana State University – 375 points Missouri – 372.5 points University of South Carolina – 357 points University of Arkansas – 292 points Vanderbilt University – 93 points

Team Scores After Day 4–Men

University of Florida – 976 points University of Tennessee – 739 points University of Alabama – 711 points University of Georgia – 708 points Texas A&M University – 636.5 points Auburn University – 624.5 points Missouri – 589.5 points University of Kentucky – 462 points Louisiana State University – 422 points University of South Carolina – 336.5 points

Women’s 200 fly

Top 3:

Riley Gaines pulled off a second SEC title-winning swim in the women’s 200 butterfly, adding to the 200 freestyle crown that she secured earlier on in the meet. Gaines picked up the 200 butterfly title for Kentucky with a 1:51.51, knocking down the SEC record of 1:52.04.

That SEC record was previously held by Georgia’s Dakota Luther who set the mark en route to gold at last year’s SEC Championships. Luther was present in the final as well, delivering a silver medal-winning swim of 1:51.65 (also under her own former SEC record).

Race Video

Men’s 200 fly

Top 3:

Luca Urlando has completed a 3-for-3 victory in his individual events at the 2022 SEC Championships, putting up a 1:39.00 200 butterfly here to claim gold, adding to the 200 IM and 100 butterfly titles he’s already won.

500 and 200 freestyle champion Matt Sates, also of UGA, followed Urlando with a 1:39.88. To round out the top 3, Kentucky senior Mason Wilby dropped a 1:40.15. This marks Wilby’s first time under 1:41 in the event, having established a PB of 1:41.08 during prelims to beat his former best of 1:42.26 from 2021 NCAA Championships.

Race Video:

Women’s 100 back

Top 3:

Rhyan White swam her way to a third straight SEC title in the women’s 100 backstroke, hitting a 50.18 to earn gold by more than a second. White has been fairly consistent over the last 3 years at this meet, first hitting a 50.02 conference record in 2020, followed by a 50.36 to win in 2021.

Sarah Thompson and Caitlin Brooks‘ 2nd and 3rd place finishes made this year’s SEC podium identical to last year when they finished in the same spots.

Race Video

Men’s 100 back

Top 3:

Adam Chaney of the University of Florida not only won the SEC record here, but he also beat Florida’s oldest swimming record on the books. Chaney’s 44.51 100 backstroke was enough to undercut Ryan Lochte‘s 44.60 in the event from back in 2006.

Texas A&M’s Ethan Gogulski put up a 45.42 to get into the wall second, while Alabama’s Matthew Menke touched in third place with a 45.56. That swim from Gogulski is 0.33 seconds better than his prelims time and makes him the 7th fastest man in the NCAA for 2021-2022.

Race Video

There is no race video for this event.

Women’s 100 breast

Top 3:

Tennessee sophomore Mona McSharry and UGA junior Zoie Hartman went head-to-head in the women’s 100 breaststroke for a second straight year. At last year’s SEC Championships, Hartman came out on top with a winning time of 57.40, while McSharry was second in a 57.82.

This year, the roles got reversed as McSharry walked away victorious for the Lady Vols, producing a 57.40 for the win, while Hartman settled for silver in a 58.35. Both of them raced the event at 2021 NCAAs where McSharry wound up 4th overall in a 57.80 and Hartman was 6th in a 58.25.

Race Video

Men’s 100 breast

Top 3:

Derek Maas, the Alabama junior, got to the wall in the 100 breaststroke in a 50.78 to pick up a second individual SEC medal this year after his 200 IM silver earlier on in the meet. Maas’ time of 50.78 is more than half a second better than his prelims time and makes him the #2 performer in the NCAA this season behind Max McHugh‘s 50.58.

Jarel Dillard of Tennessee got to the wall in a 51.23 to take the silver medal, while Reid Mikuta of Auburn snagged bronze in a 51.41.

Race Video

There is no race video for this event.

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

Top 3:

Alabama – 3:26.64 Tennessee – 3:26.88 Kentucky – 3:29.74

Alabama broke the SEC record for yet another medley relay, taking down the 3:27.18 record the team set last year with its time of 3:26.64. The team mostly kept its lineup from the 200 medley relay, with Rhyan White on back (50.44), Avery Wiseman on breast (58.02), and Morgan Scott on fly (51.07). Cora Dupre swam the free leg (47.11), compared to Kalia Antoniou in the 200 medley.

Race Video

Men’s 400 Yard Medley Relay

Top 3:

Florida – 3:02.61 Alabama – 3:03.58 Tennessee – 3:04.74

Florida just narrowly missed the SEC record with its winning swim of 3:02.61. The team consisted of Adam Chaney on back (44.56), Amro Al-Wir on breast (51.82), Eric Friese on fly (44.53), and Kieran Smith on free (41.70).

Race Video