2022 Summit League Champs Day 3: Denver Widens the Gap

2022 Summit League Conference Championships

The Summit League Championships are underway in West Fargo, North Dakota, and the University of Denver men and women both hold commanding leads with one day to go in the meet.

Men’s Team Standings

Denver: 666 South Dakota: 482 South Dakota State: 395 Nebraska-Omaha: 378 St. Thomas: 198 Eastern Illinois: 150

Women’s Team Standings

Denver: 683.5 South Dakota: 427 Nebraska-Omaha: 404 South Dakota State: 258 St. Thomas: 237.5 Eastern Illinois: 145

The night started off with the 400 IM, with South Dakota’s Cassie Ketterling putting up a five and a half second win, touching first in 4:24.04. The Denver men then dominated the 400 IM, finishing 1-2-4-5. Leading the way for Pioneers was Marco Nosack, who touched first in 3:52.18, about a second off of his season best.

Nebraska-Omaha was then dominant in the 100s of stroke, putting up wins in both 100 flys, the men’s 100 breast, and the men’s 100 back. In the 100 fly, freshman Annika Harthoorn posted a lifetime best 54.85 to win the women’s conference title, while her men’s counterpart Elijah Clements also posted a new lifetime best to win the men’s 100 fly in 47.80.

Omaha was victorious again in the men’s 100 breast, with sophomore Daniel Young, posting a lifetime best of 53.94 to win by a second and a half. In the next event, his teammate Kody Hollingsworth emerged victorious in the 100 back, posting a 48.31 to win by nearly a full second.

Denver senior Aysia Leckie put up an impressive showing in the women’s 200 free. Leckie dominated from start to finish, touching in 1:47.79 to win by nearly three seconds. She was out quick, turning at 51.56 at the 100 and appeared to be in range of breaking the conference record of 1:46.31 at the 150 turn, but faded down the stretch to with a closing 50 of 28.42 to seal the win.

The Leckie also led the Denver women to victory in the 200 free relay, touching in 1:31.93 to win by nearly a half second. Leckie, who swam the second leg, had the relay’s fastest split of 22.42. She teamed with Eri Remington (23.00), Natalie Arky (23.04) and Ines Marin Alexandre (23.47) for the conference title. In the men’s 200 free relay University of South Dakota emerged victorious by a second and a half, touching in 1:20.47. The Coyotes were led by junior Mack Sathre, who posted a 19.82 split in the third leg. Zach Kopp led off in 20.55, then was followed by Brady Torborg‘s 19.99 and Charlie Bean closed out the win with a 20.11 anchor leg.

Other individual event winners:

Men’s 200 free: Dylan Wright (Denver): 1:38.50

Women’s 100 breast: Jessica Maeda (Denver): 1:02.09

Women’s 100 back: Natalie Arky (Denver): 54.08

Men’s 3 meter diving: Ammar Hassan (Denver): 384.40

The final day prelims start tomorrow morning at 10 AM CST.