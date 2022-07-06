2022 Mediterranean Games Day 5: Italy & Turkey Strike Gold

2022 MEDITERRANEAN GAMES

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

30-year-old Matteo Rivolta took the first gold of the final night of competition at these 2022 Mediterranean Games.

The Italian swimmer notched a time of 51.66 to represent the only swimmer in the field to delve under the 52-second threshold, notching new meet record in the process. The previous mark stood at the 51.79 Ivan Lendjer put on the books back in 2009.

Runner-up tonight was Algerian athlete Jaouad Syoud, collecting his 3rd individual medal of this meet. His time of 52.38 was good enough for silver. Syoud already took 200m IM gold as well as 200m fly bronze here in his home nation.

Edoardo Valsecchi, Rivolta’s Italian teammate, rounded out the podium with a time of 52.53 for bronze.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Leading this women’s 400m free pack wire-to-wire, Turkey’s 18-year-old Deniz Ertan clinched the gold in a time of 4:08.04.

Entering this meet, Ertan’s career-quickest mark sat at the 4:09.38 she produced in April of this year. As such, she dropped over a second off of that result to grab her first gold of the meet, although she already nabbed 800m free silver, 400m IM silver and 200m IM bronze in addition to 800m free relay bronze.

Slovenia’s standout Katja Fain also notched a new lifetime best in 4:09.07 for silver, while Italy’s Antonietta Cesarano was tonight’s bronze medalist in 4:10.13.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

GOLD – Filippo Megli (ITA), 1:47.33

SILVER – Dimitrios Markos (GRE), 1:48.11

BRONZE – Luis Dominguez Calonge (ESP), 1:48.33

Filippo Megli doubled up on his 100m freestyle victory here by adding the 200m free title to his resume. Megli hit a time of 1:47.33 to beat the field by just under a second. That upgraded his silver from the 2018 edition of these Mediterranean Games.

Greece got on the board as well, courtesy of Dimitrios Markos. The 20-year-old wrangled up his 5th medal of these Games, posting 1:48.11 for silver while Spain’s Luis Dominguez Calonge was just .22 behind in 1:48.33 as the 3rd place finisher.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

GOLD – Viktoria Gunes (TUR), 2:26.48

SILVER – Marina Garcia Urzainqui (ESP), 2:27.32

BRONZE – Raquel Gomes Ramos (POR), 2:28.35

Two out of the three podium finishers from 4 years ago made it onto this year’s edition, with Turkey’s Viktoria Gunes stepping on the highest platform in 2:26.48. Gunes was the bronze medalist in Tarragona, Spain with her 2:26.92 not too far off her outing this evening.

Marina Garcia Urzainqui of Spain repeated as silver medalist while Portuguese breaststroker Raquel Gomes Ramos took bronze in 2:28.35.

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

GOLD – Berkay Ogretir (TUR), 1:00.03

SILVER – Emre Sakci (TUR), 1:00.19

BRONZE – Alessandro Pinzuti (ITA), 1:00.31

It was a 1-2 Turkish punch in this men’s 100m breaststroke, with Berkay Ogretir and Emre Sakci dueling all the way to the wall. At the end it was Ogretir who got there first, posting a new championships record of 1:00.03.

Both men have been under a minute in their careers, with Ogretir owning a PB of 59.23 while Sakci owns the Turkish national record in the 58.85 he produced in 2019.

Italy’s Alessandro Pinzuti put another bronze in his nation’s column, finishing on the podium in 1:00.31. He also owns a sub-minute PB with the 59.20 he logged at the 2021 European Championships.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

GOLD – Camila Rebelo (POR), 1:01.34

SILVER – Carlotta Zofkova Costa (ITA), 1:01.61

BRONZE – Carmen Weiler Sastre (ESP), 1:01.98

Portuguese swimmer Camila Rebelo clocked a time of 1:01.34 to grab gold in this women’s 100m backstroke, pairing with the 200m back top prize she earned earlier in the meet.

Italian Carlotta Zofkova Costa punched a mark of 1:01.61 for silver and Carmet Weiler Sastre wrangled up bronze in 1:01.98

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

GOLD – Lorenzo Mora (ITA), 1:57.62

SILVER – Matteo Restivo (ITA), 1:57.77

BRONZE – Christophe Pierre Brun (FRA), 1:58.40

Teammates Lorenzo Mora and Matteo Restivo of Italy were separated by just .15 when all was said and done in this men’s 200m back. The former touched in 1:57.62 and the latter posted 1:57.77 for respective gold and silver.

Frenchman Christophe Pierre Brun was next in line with a time of 1:58.40.

As for Mora and Restivo, the pair fall among the top 5 Italian 200m backstrokers of all time, with Restivo owning the national record in 1:56.29 while Mora ranks as #4 in 1:57.23.

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREESTYLE RELAY- FINAL

GOLD – Slovenia, 3:38.52

SILVER – France, 3:41.57

BRONZE – Italy, 3:42.86

The 2022 Mediterranean Games concluded with Slovenia taking the women’s 400m freestyle relay. The combination of Janja Segel, Neza Klancar, Katja Fain and Tjasa Pintar clocked a time of 3:38.52 to earn the gold decisively over runners-up France and bronze medalists Italy.

Segel opened in 54.26 while Klancar notched 54.07 on the 2nd leg. Fain continued the speed with a 54.82 split before Pintar sealed the deal in a 55.37 anchor.

France collected silver in 3:41.57 while Italy punched 3:42.86 for bronze.

Final Swimming Table for the 2022 Mediterranean Games