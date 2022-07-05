2022 European Junior Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 EUROPEAN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, July 5th – Sunday, July 10th

Otopeni Olympic Swimming Complex, Bucharest, Romania

LCM (50m)

Start Times Prelims: 10 a.m. local / 3 a.m. ET Finals: 5 p.m. local / 10 a.m. ET

Meet Central

Entries

Live Results

Live Stream

All eyes are on Romania’s David Popovici heading into the 200 freestyle semifinal on day one of the 2022 European Junior Championships. He recently set the world junior record in this event to win gold at the 2022 World Championships, becoming the youngest 200 freestyle world champion in history. Popovici swept the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free at this meet in 2021.

Defending champions also earned the top semifinals spots in the girls’ 200 freestyle led by Hungary’s Nikoletta Padar and the boys’ 200 butterfly led by Krzysztof Chmielewski of Poland. Chmielewski placed 9th in this event at the World Championships less than two weeks ago in the semifinal, narrowly missing the final.

The majority of the session will be a stroke splash and dash, featuring the 50 back and 50 breast. We will also see the girls’ 400 IM, boys’ 200 free, and the girls and boys’ 4×100 freestyle relay.

Girls’ 400 IM – Final

World Junior Record: 4:32.04 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

European Junior Record: 4:38.53 – Alba Vasquez Ruiz, ESP (2019)

European Junior Championship Record: 4:40.64 – Alba Vasquez Ruiz, ESP (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: Katie Shanahan (GBR) – 4:42.59

Emma Carrasco Cadens (ESP) – 4:46.39 Belis Sakar (TUR) – 4:47.11 Vivien Jackl (HUN) – 4:47.51

Turkey’s Belis Sakar had the early lead, turning at 1:04.42 after the butterfly. But, Spain’s Emma Carrasco Cadens devoured Sakar’s 2.5-second lead during the breaststroke leg, turning at 3:40.33 compared to Sakar’s 3:42.10 when they were headed into the final 100 meters.

Hungary’s Vivien Jackl dominated the backstroke segment of the race, flipping at 2:16.24 at the 200-meter mark with a one-second lead over Sakar who was in second place. While Jackl slipped behind on the breaststroke, she blasted a sub 33-second final 50 split to out touch 4th place finisher Lisa Nystrand of Sweden by .14.

Carrasco Cadens came within .16 of her lifetime best time from the 2021 Mare Nostrum. Sakar crushed her previous best time by more than 2.5 seconds while Jackl swam a 4:45.82 at the recent Hungarian Youth Championships in June.

Girls’ 200 Freestyle – Semifinal

World Junior Record: 1:54.79 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)

European Junior Record: 1:56.78

European Junior Championship Record: 1:57.51 – Isabel Gose, GER (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: Nikoletta Padar (HUN) – 1:59.38

Nikoletta Padar (HUN) – 1:58.86 Giulia Vetrano (ITA) – 1:59.94 Merve Tuncel (TUR) – 2:00.52 Daria Golovati (ISR) – 2:01.43 Giulia Rossi-Bene (FRA) – 2:01.69 Lili Gyurinovics (HUN) – 2:01.76 Maya Werner (GER) – 2:02.13 Cristina Ciobanu Spataru (ESP) – 2:02.37

Hungary’s Padar claimed the top finals spot with a one-second lead over the field. She had the fastest opening speed, splitting a 28.18 on the first 50 meters, and the fastest closing speed, splitting a 30.20 on the last 50. Only one other swimmer split sub 31.00 on the last 50 and it was Italy’s Vetrano who finished the race in 30.71 to claim 2nd place.

This was a big swim for Golovati who missed the final last year after finishing 12th in the semifinal. Her lifetime-best time still stands at 1:59.67 from May. Tuncel was also slightly off her lifetime best time which she set at 1:59.70 in 2021.

Boys’ 200 Freestyle – Semifinal

Girls’ 50 Backstroke – Semifinal

World Junior Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton, AUS (2016)

European Junior Record: 27.51 – Daria Vaskina, RUS (2019)

European Junior Championship Record: 27.82 – Daria Vaskina, RUS (2019)

2021 European Junior Champion: Carmen Weiler Sastre (ESP) – 28.42

Boys’ 50 Backstroke – Semifinal

World Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

European Junior Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

European Junior Championship Record: 24.52 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)

2021 European Junior Champion: Aleksei Tkachev (RUS) – 25.14

Girls’ 50 Breaststroke – Semifinal

World Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2021)

European Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2021)

European Junior Championship Record: 29.75 – Benedetta Pilato, ITA (2021)

2021 European Junior Champion: Benedetta Pilato (ITA) – 30.13

Boys’ 50 Breaststroke – Semifinal

World Junior Record: 26.97 – Nicolo Matinenghi, ITA (2017)

European Junior Record: 26.97 – Nicolo Matinenghi, ITA (2017)

European Junior Championship Record: 27.23 – Nicolo Matinenghi, ITA (2017)

2021 European Junior Champion: Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 27.29

Boys’ 200 Butterfly – Semifinal

World Junior Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

European Junior Record: 1:52.71 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2018)

European Junior Championship Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2018)

2021 European Junior Champion: Krzysztof Chmielewski (POL) – 1:56.29

Girls’ 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Final

World Junior Record: 3:36.19 – Canada (2017)

European Junior Record: 3:39.91

European Junior Championship Record: 3:40.10 – Russia (2021)

2021 European Junior Champion: Russia – 3:10.10

Boys’ 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Final