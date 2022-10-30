2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
We’re entering the final day of the second stop of the FINA World Cup Series, with action kicking off from Toronto momentarily.
The lineup of events renders big-time talent ready to close out the meet with a bang, including host country swimmers Maggie MacNeil, Kylie Masse and Summer McIntosh.
MacNeil is set to battle the likes of Sweden’s Louise Hansson in the women’s 100m butterfly while both Masse and McIntosh have the women’s 200m back on their schedule. McIntosh, who has already nabbed two World Junior Records here, will also be contesting the 200m IM this morning.
Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte cranked out a new European Record in the women’s 50m breast last week in Berlin and she’s leading the pack in the event here as well.
The reigning World Record holder in the men’s 100m back, Coleman Stewart of the United States, is expected to race his key event while several contenders will enter the ring in the women’s 100m free, including Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong and Madi Wilson of Australia.
Matt Sates of South Africa headlines the men’s 200m free, as a host of potential gold medalists lay within the men’s 50m fly including Chad Le Clos, Thomas Ceccon, Kyle Chalmers, Dylan Carter and Takeshi Kawamoto.
MEN’S 400 IM – SLOW HEATS
- World Record: 3:54.81, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2019
- World Jr Record: 3:56.47, Ilya Borodin (RSF), 2021
- World Cup Record: 3:57.25, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018
Men’s 400m IM final results will be included after the fastest heat in the evening session.
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record: 54.59, Kelsi Dahlia (USA), 2021
- World Jr Record: 55.39, Claire Curzan (USA), 2021
- World Cup Record: 54.84, Kelsi Dahlia (USA), 2018
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS
- World Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018/Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 2021
- World Jr Record: 22.34, Andrei Minakov (RUS), 2020
- World Cup Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 1:58.94, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2020
- World Jr Record: 2:00.03, Missy Franklin (USA), 2011
- World Cup Record: 1:59.35, Daryna Zevina (UKR), 2016
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA), 2021
- World Jr Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017
- World Cup Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN), 2018
WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2018
- World Jr Record: 28.81, Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 2020
- World Cup Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2018
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS
- World Record: 2:00.16, Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2018
- World Jr Record: 2:03.23, Akihiro Yamaguchi (JPN), 2012
- World Cup Record: 2:00.48, Daniel Gyurta (HUN), 2014
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: 50.25, Cate Campbell (AUS), 2017
- World Jr Record: 51.45, Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 2018
- World Cup Record:50.58, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017
MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS
- World Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
- World Jr Record: 1:40.65, Matt Sates (RSA), 2021
- World Cup Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
WOMEN’S 200 IM – HEATS
- World Record: 2:01.86, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014
- World Jr Record: 2:04.48, Yiting Yu (GHN), 2021
- World Cup Record: 2:02.13, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014