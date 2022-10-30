2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

We’re entering the final day of the second stop of the FINA World Cup Series, with action kicking off from Toronto momentarily.

The lineup of events renders big-time talent ready to close out the meet with a bang, including host country swimmers Maggie MacNeil, Kylie Masse and Summer McIntosh.

MacNeil is set to battle the likes of Sweden’s Louise Hansson in the women’s 100m butterfly while both Masse and McIntosh have the women’s 200m back on their schedule. McIntosh, who has already nabbed two World Junior Records here, will also be contesting the 200m IM this morning.

Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte cranked out a new European Record in the women’s 50m breast last week in Berlin and she’s leading the pack in the event here as well.

The reigning World Record holder in the men’s 100m back, Coleman Stewart of the United States, is expected to race his key event while several contenders will enter the ring in the women’s 100m free, including Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong and Madi Wilson of Australia.

Matt Sates of South Africa headlines the men’s 200m free, as a host of potential gold medalists lay within the men’s 50m fly including Chad Le Clos, Thomas Ceccon, Kyle Chalmers, Dylan Carter and Takeshi Kawamoto.

Day Three Prelims Heat Sheet

MEN’S 400 IM – SLOW HEATS

World Record: 3:54.81, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2019

World Jr Record: 3:56.47, Ilya Borodin (RSF), 2021

World Cup Record: 3:57.25, Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018

Men’s 400m IM final results will be included after the fastest heat in the evening session.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 54.59, Kelsi Dahlia (USA), 2021

World Jr Record: 55.39, Claire Curzan (USA), 2021

World Cup Record: 54.84, Kelsi Dahlia (USA), 2018

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018/Szebasztian Szabo (HUN), 2021

World Jr Record: 22.34, Andrei Minakov (RUS), 2020

World Cup Record: 21.75, Nicholas Santos (BRA), 2018

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 1:58.94, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2020

World Jr Record: 2:00.03, Missy Franklin (USA), 2011

World Cup Record: 1:59.35, Daryna Zevina (UKR), 2016

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 48.33, Coleman Stewart (USA), 2021

(USA), 2021 World Jr Record: 48.90, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2017

World Cup Record: 48.88, Jiayu Xu (CHN), 2018

WOMEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2018

World Jr Record: 28.81, Benedetta Pilato (ITA), 2020

World Cup Record: 28.56, Alia Atkinson (JAM), 2018

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 2:00.16, Kirill Prigoda (RUS), 2018

World Jr Record: 2:03.23, Akihiro Yamaguchi (JPN), 2012

World Cup Record: 2:00.48, Daniel Gyurta (HUN), 2014

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 50.25, Cate Campbell (AUS), 2017

World Jr Record: 51.45, Kayla Sanchez (CAN), 2018

World Cup Record:50.58, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2017

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

World Jr Record: 1:40.65, Matt Sates (RSA), 2021

World Cup Record: 1:39.37, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

WOMEN’S 200 IM – HEATS