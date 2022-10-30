Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Coleman Stewart Got Too Amped Up Before the 100 Fly Final

by Ben Dornan 0

October 30th, 2022 News, Video, Video Interview

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

DAY TWO FINALS HEAT SHEET

Coleman Stewart raced the 100 fly on Friday, where he placed 4th in 50.29. The world record holder in the 100 SCM backstroke admitted that this was his first time racing in quite a while and he hyped himself up a bit too much as a result, causing him to go out too fast and pay for it on the backend.

