Lilly King is Winning World Cup Events Coming Off of an 8-Week Break

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
Lilly King wasted no time returning to her racing ways, besting the field in the 200 breast and nearly taking down a red-hot Ruta Meilutyte in the 100 breast. After her races, King told the media that she took an 8-week break this summer to completely reset heading into the final push before the 2024 Paris Olympics. King said she’s never taken more than 3 weeks off before and that it has done her good.