Lilly King is Winning World Cup Events Coming Off of an 8-Week Break

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

DAY TWO FINALS HEAT SHEET

Lilly King wasted no time returning to her racing ways, besting the field in the 200 breast and nearly taking down a red-hot Ruta Meilutyte in the 100 breast. After her races, King told the media that she took an 8-week break this summer to completely reset heading into the final push before the 2024 Paris Olympics. King said she’s never taken more than 3 weeks off before and that it has done her good.