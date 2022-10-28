2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto Day 1: Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
It’s the first night of finals at the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup and with 12 finals, we’ve got a busy session ahead of us. The session kicks off with the women’s 400 freestyle; it’s one of the most anticipated races of the meet as Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh, and Siobhan Haughey facing off. This is Ledecky’s first short course meters meet since 2019, and many were expecting her to take a run at the world record. The goal posts moved a bit as earlier this week, Li Bingjie shattered the previous world record by 2.62 seconds, lowering the mark to 3:51.30. Ledecky swam a relaxed looking 3:56.23 this morning to lead the field–what does she have left in the tank for finals?
In the men’s 400 free, Matt Sates aims to keep his momentum from Berlin rolling. There, he went 4-for-4 in his individual events, including a win in the 400 free in 3:36.30. He’s the top seed heading into finals tonight, just ahead of Danas Rapsys and Kieran Smith.
The women’s 50 back boasts four Canadians, an impressive display of force for the home nation. Kylie Masse posted the top time in the heats, .14 seconds ahead of world record holder Maggie MacNeil. MacNeil has been lights out in yards so far this NCAA season, will she be able to keep her speed after a quick turnaround from a dual meet on Thursday?
This stop of the World Cup features more collegiate swimmers, and it’s NC State’s Kacper Stokowski who leads the men’s 200 backstroke heading into tonight. Shaine Casas, who won this event in Berlin, sits second less than half a second back, which portends an exciting race tonight. Don’t overlook fourth seed Javier Acevedo either; he might not contend for the win but he had a stellar meet in Berlin that featured a pair of backstroke bronze medals in Canadian record times.
Chad Le Clos 2.0 is back in action tonight after a monster meet in Berlin. It’s a close field in the men’s 100 butterfly, but the veteran South African turned on another gear at the first stop of the World Cup and doesn’t seem to have shifted out of it yet.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE – Finals
- World Record: 3:51.30, Li Bingjie (CHN) – 2022
- World Junior Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018
- World Cup Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018
MEN’S 400 FREE – Finals
- World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012
- World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
WOMEN’S 50 BACK – Finals
- World Record: 25.27, Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 26.13, Olivia Smoliga (USA) – 2012
- World Cup Record: 25.81, Kira Toussaint (NED) – 2021
MEN’S 200 BACK – Finals
- World Record: 1:45.63, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2015
- World Junior Record: 1:48.02, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 1:46.11, Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 2009
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – Finals
- World Record: 1:59.61, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014
- World Junior Record: 2:02.96, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 2:00.78, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009
MEN’S 100 FLY – Finals
- World Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020
- World Junior Record: 49.53, Li Zhuhao (CHN) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 48.48, Evgenii Korotyshkin (RUS) – 2009
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – Finals
- World Record: 2:14.57, Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2009
- World Junior Record: 2:16.88, Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 2:15.42, Leisel Jones (AUS) – 2009
MEN’S 100 BREAST – Finals
- World Record: 55.28, Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 56.66, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 55.61, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 2009
WOMEN’S 50 FREE – Finals
- World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017
- World Junior Record: 23.69, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020
- World Cup Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017
MEN’S 50 FREE – Finals
- World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020
- World Junior Record: 20.98, Kenzo Simons (NED) – 2019
- World Cup Record: 20.48, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018
WOMEN’S 100 IM – Finals
- World Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017
- World Junior Record: 57.59, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020
- World Cup Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017
MEN’S 100 IM – Finals
- World Record: 49.28, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020
- World Junior Record: 50.63, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018
- World Cup Record: 50.26, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018
Theres 5 Canadians in the 50 back
It’s time for the Olympics to add the 100 IM to the rotation with the eventual goal of replacing the 400 IM with the 50 IM