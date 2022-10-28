2022 FINA World Cup – Toronto Day 1: Finals Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Day One Finals Heat Sheets

It’s the first night of finals at the Toronto stop of the 2022 FINA World Cup and with 12 finals, we’ve got a busy session ahead of us. The session kicks off with the women’s 400 freestyle; it’s one of the most anticipated races of the meet as Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh, and Siobhan Haughey facing off. This is Ledecky’s first short course meters meet since 2019, and many were expecting her to take a run at the world record. The goal posts moved a bit as earlier this week, Li Bingjie shattered the previous world record by 2.62 seconds, lowering the mark to 3:51.30. Ledecky swam a relaxed looking 3:56.23 this morning to lead the field–what does she have left in the tank for finals?

In the men’s 400 free, Matt Sates aims to keep his momentum from Berlin rolling. There, he went 4-for-4 in his individual events, including a win in the 400 free in 3:36.30. He’s the top seed heading into finals tonight, just ahead of Danas Rapsys and Kieran Smith.

The women’s 50 back boasts four Canadians, an impressive display of force for the home nation. Kylie Masse posted the top time in the heats, .14 seconds ahead of world record holder Maggie MacNeil. MacNeil has been lights out in yards so far this NCAA season, will she be able to keep her speed after a quick turnaround from a dual meet on Thursday?

This stop of the World Cup features more collegiate swimmers, and it’s NC State’s Kacper Stokowski who leads the men’s 200 backstroke heading into tonight. Shaine Casas, who won this event in Berlin, sits second less than half a second back, which portends an exciting race tonight. Don’t overlook fourth seed Javier Acevedo either; he might not contend for the win but he had a stellar meet in Berlin that featured a pair of backstroke bronze medals in Canadian record times.

Chad Le Clos 2.0 is back in action tonight after a monster meet in Berlin. It’s a close field in the men’s 100 butterfly, but the veteran South African turned on another gear at the first stop of the World Cup and doesn’t seem to have shifted out of it yet.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – Finals

World Record: 3:51.30, Li Bingjie (CHN) – 2022

World Junior Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

World Cup Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

MEN’S 400 FREE – Finals

World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012

World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – Finals

World Record: 25.27, Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 2021

(CAN) – 2021 World Junior Record: 26.13, Olivia Smoliga (USA) – 2012

World Cup Record: 25.81, Kira Toussaint (NED) – 2021

MEN’S 200 BACK – Finals

World Record: 1:45.63, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2015

World Junior Record: 1:48.02, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017

World Cup Record: 1:46.11, Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 2009

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – Finals

World Record: 1:59.61, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014

World Junior Record: 2:02.96, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2017

World Cup Record: 2:00.78, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009

MEN’S 100 FLY – Finals

World Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 49.53, Li Zhuhao (CHN) – 2017

World Cup Record: 48.48, Evgenii Korotyshkin (RUS) – 2009

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – Finals

World Record: 2:14.57, Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2009

World Junior Record: 2:16.88, Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2021

World Cup Record: 2:15.42, Leisel Jones (AUS) – 2009

MEN’S 100 BREAST – Finals

World Record: 55.28, Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 2021

World Junior Record: 56.66, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 55.61, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 2009

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – Finals

World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

World Junior Record: 23.69, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020

World Cup Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

MEN’S 50 FREE – Finals

World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 20.98, Kenzo Simons (NED) – 2019

World Cup Record: 20.48, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018

WOMEN’S 100 IM – Finals

World Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017

World Junior Record: 57.59, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020

World Cup Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017

MEN’S 100 IM – Finals

World Record: 49.28, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 50.63, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018

World Cup Record: 50.26, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018

