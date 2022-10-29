Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas Wins Toronto 100 IM in 51.03, Now Leads Chase to Swim at SC Worlds

When USA Swimming announced their roster for the 2022 Short Course World Championships earlier in October 2022, the roster did not show any entrants into the 100 IM. In their announcement, USA Swimming stipulated that event lineups are subject to change, and the selection criteria state that anyone on the team is eligible to swim the 100 IM provided they’ve achieved the FINA ‘A’ cut (59.65 for women, 52.98 for men) between July 24, 2021 and November 5, 2022.

At the second stop of the FINA World Cup in Toronto, Shaine Casas ripped a 51.03 to win the men’s 100 IM. That launched him up the rankings of American men who have hit the ‘A’ cut during the qualifying period. He now sits in the #2 spot, behind only Caeleb Dressel.

Casas was already the fastest swimmer ever in the 100-yard IM, so he is the one that American swim fans will be eager to see in this race.

Top American Men in the 100 IM 7/24/21-11/5/22

  1. Caeleb Dressel, 9/5/21 – 50.68
  2. Shaine Casas, 10/28/22 – 51.03
  3. Grant House, 8/7/22 – 51.73
  4. Brett Pinfold, 12/4/21 – 52.04
  5. Trenton Julian, 10/28/22 – 52.21

His 51.03 would have won the 2021 World Short Course Championship in the event, beating Kliment Kolesnikov by .06 seconds.

Dressel was not named to the SC Worlds team, and his return date to competition is unknown. The qualification procedures specify that those swimming the 100 IM must already have been named to the team. Therefore, Casas now becomes the most likely candidate to grab a 100 IM spot as the only swimmer on the team with a FINA ‘A’ cut in the event.

Casas is already named to the team in the 50/100 fly, 200 back, and 200 IM.

On the women’s side, Beata Nelson has the top 100 IM during the selection window with the 57.73 American record she set during an ISL match in December 2021. In fact, not only does she have the fastest time, she has the 11 fastest times. She hit another ‘A’ cut tonight in Toronto when she posted 58.06 to take silver at the World Cup. Despite this, Nelson was not named to the SC Worlds team, and therefore, is ineligible to be named.

Top American Women in the 100 IM 7/24/21-11/5/22 (Crossed off means not on SC Worlds team)

  1. Beata Nelson, 12/4/21 – 57.73
  2. Abbey Weitzeil, 11/26/21 – 58.46
  3. Kelly Pash, 10/28/22 – 58.61
  4. Melanie Margalis, 12/18/21 – 58.96

None of the women named to the Worlds team have hit the ‘A’ cut in the 100 IM. The person who comes the closest is Leah Hayes, who posted 1:00.04 at the Berlin stop of the 2021 FINA World Cup. Hayes is scheduled to race at next week’s World Cup meet in Indianapolis.

Suzy Q
1 hour ago

beata nelson robbed like usual

KoiFish
Reply to  Suzy Q
7 seconds ago

Absolutely ridiculous. There’s gotta be someone on the USA swimming committee that realizes how dumb it is to leave behind our countries best swimmer in an event. Granted I have no idea how they come up with the selection criteria but still.

