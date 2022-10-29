Kasia Wasick Lowers Her Own Polish Record With 50 Free Win at World Cup

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

Polish sprint specialist Kasia Wasick still hasn’t hit her peak at age 30.

Wasick went 23.27 during the women’s 50-meter freestyle final at the World Cup in Toronto on Friday, lowering her Polish national record by .03 seconds en route to the gold medal.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

World Junior Record: 23.69, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020

World Cup Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

The victory gave Wasick her second World Cup win after she also touched first in the 50 free last weekend in Berlin. The USC grad clocked a 23.32 at the first stop of the series.

Wasick’s previous-best time of 23.30 was set during an International Swimming League (ISL) match in November of 2020. The four-time Olympian now owns the 29 fastest times ever among Polish women.

Wasick touched just over half a second ahead of Canada’s Maggie MacNeil (23.74), who was just five events removed from her 50 back victory. Australia’s Madi Wilson rounded out the podium more than a second behind MacNeil with a 23.89.

Wasick is carrying momentum into the short-course season coming off a huge summer of long-course success featuring a silver medal at the World Championships in June (24.18) and a gold medal at U.S. Nationals in July (24.17).

Last December, Wasick picked up her first short-course Worlds medal with a bronze in the 50 free (23.40).