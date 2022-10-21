2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN
- Friday, October 21 – Sunday, October 23, 2022
- Europa-Sportpark, Berlin, Germany
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 8:30 am local / 2:30 am ET
- Finals: 7:00 pm local / 1:00 pm ET
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
The 2022 FINA World Cup is finally here. This morning (or night, depending on where you’re located), we have the first prelims session of the Berlin stop of the Cup. Session One features heats of the women’s 400 free, men’s 400 free, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 breast, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 free, women’s 100 IM, and men’s 100 IM.
The women’s 400 free ought to be a thrilling event, with Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, the top seed, going up against the USA’s Paige Madden in the fastest heat this morning. Both women, along with American Hali Flickinger, who is in the second-fastest heat, have been under 4:00 in the event before. Germany’s Isabel Gose, a rising women’s distance star, is in Flickinger’s heat and has been 4:00.33 before.
Flickinger is also pulling double duty, as she’s the top seed in the women’s 200 fly this morning as well. We’ll have to wait to see whether Flickinger ends up racing both events this morning, and in the event she does stick with racing both, if she’ll swim both in finals.
The men’s 400 free features a fantastic field. In total, there are eight swimmers in the field entered under 3:40. Those swimmers include Felix Auboeck (3:35.90), Danas Rapsys (3:36.23), Antonio Djakovic (3:36.83), Marco de Tullio (3:37.83), Matt Sates (3:37.92), Luc Kroon (3:38.33), Kieran Smith (3:38.61), and Henrik Christiansen (3:39.42).
We’ll also see Canada’s Kylie Masse in her first competition since moving to Spain to train under longtime coach Ben Titley. Masse is the top seed in the women’s 50 back this morning and is notably seeded under the World Cup Record.
American Nic Fink is also entered under the World Cup Record in the men’s 100 breast, coming in as the top seed with a 55.56. That time is just under the record mark of 55.61. Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi is the second seed this morning, entering at 55.63.
Women’s 400 free – HEATS
- World Record: 3:53.92, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2018
- World Junior Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018
- World Cup Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018
Men’s 400 free – HEATS
- World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012
- World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009
Women’s 50 back – HEATS
- World Record: 25.27, Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 26.13, Olivia Smoliga (USA) – 2012
- World Cup Record: 25.81, Kira Toussaint (NED) – 2021
Men’s 200 back – HEATS
- World Record: 1:45.63, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2015
- World Junior Record: 1:48.02, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 1:46.11, Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 2009
Women’s 200 fly – HEATS
- World Record: 1:59.61, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014
- World Junior Record: 2:02.96, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 2:00.78, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009
Men’s 100 fly – HEATS
- World Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020
- World Junior Record: 49.53, Li Zhuhao (CHN) – 2017
- World Cup Record: 48.48, Evgenii Korotyshkin (RUS) – 2009
Women’s 200 breast – HEATS
- World Record: 2:14.57, Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2009
- World Junior Record: 2:16.88, Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 2:15.42, Leisel Jones (AUS) – 2009
Men’s 100 breast – HEATS
- World Record: 55.28, Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 2021
- World Junior Record: 56.66, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 2021
- World Cup Record: 55.61, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 2009
Women’s 50 free – HEATS
- World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017
- World Junior Record: 23.69, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020
- World Cup Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017
Men’s 50 free – HEATS
- World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020
- World Junior Record: 20.98, Kenzo Simons (NED) – 2019
- World Cup Record: 20.48, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018
Women’s 100 IM – HEATS
- World Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017
- World Junior Record: 57.59, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020
- World Cup Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017
Men’s 100 IM – HEATS
- World Record: 49.28, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020
- World Junior Record: 50.63, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018
- World Cup Record: 50.26, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018
