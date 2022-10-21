2022 FINA World Cup – Berlin: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

The 2022 FINA World Cup is finally here. This morning (or night, depending on where you’re located), we have the first prelims session of the Berlin stop of the Cup. Session One features heats of the women’s 400 free, men’s 400 free, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 back, women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 fly, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 breast, women’s 50 free, men’s 50 free, women’s 100 IM, and men’s 100 IM.

The women’s 400 free ought to be a thrilling event, with Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey, the top seed, going up against the USA’s Paige Madden in the fastest heat this morning. Both women, along with American Hali Flickinger, who is in the second-fastest heat, have been under 4:00 in the event before. Germany’s Isabel Gose, a rising women’s distance star, is in Flickinger’s heat and has been 4:00.33 before.

Flickinger is also pulling double duty, as she’s the top seed in the women’s 200 fly this morning as well. We’ll have to wait to see whether Flickinger ends up racing both events this morning, and in the event she does stick with racing both, if she’ll swim both in finals.

The men’s 400 free features a fantastic field. In total, there are eight swimmers in the field entered under 3:40. Those swimmers include Felix Auboeck (3:35.90), Danas Rapsys (3:36.23), Antonio Djakovic (3:36.83), Marco de Tullio (3:37.83), Matt Sates (3:37.92), Luc Kroon (3:38.33), Kieran Smith (3:38.61), and Henrik Christiansen (3:39.42).

We’ll also see Canada’s Kylie Masse in her first competition since moving to Spain to train under longtime coach Ben Titley. Masse is the top seed in the women’s 50 back this morning and is notably seeded under the World Cup Record.

American Nic Fink is also entered under the World Cup Record in the men’s 100 breast, coming in as the top seed with a 55.56. That time is just under the record mark of 55.61. Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi is the second seed this morning, entering at 55.63.

Women’s 400 free – HEATS

World Record: 3:53.92, Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – 2018

World Junior Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

World Cup Record: 3:53.97, Wang Jianjiahe (CHN) – 2018

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 400 free – HEATS

World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA) – 2012

World Junior Record: 3:37.92, Matt Sates (RSA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 3:32.77, Paul Biedermann (GER) – 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 50 back – HEATS

World Record: 25.27, Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 2021

World Junior Record: 26.13, Olivia Smoliga (USA) – 2012

World Cup Record: 25.81, Kira Toussaint (NED) – 2021

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 200 back – HEATS

World Record: 1:45.63, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2015

World Junior Record: 1:48.02, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017

World Cup Record: 1:46.11, Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 200 fly – HEATS

World Record: 1:59.61, Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2014

World Junior Record: 2:02.96, Suzuka Hasegawa (JPN) – 2017

World Cup Record: 2:00.78, Liu Zige (CHN) – 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 fly – HEATS

World Record: 47.78, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 49.53, Li Zhuhao (CHN) – 2017

World Cup Record: 48.48, Evgenii Korotyshkin (RUS) – 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 200 breast – HEATS

World Record: 2:14.57, Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2009

World Junior Record: 2:16.88, Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2021

World Cup Record: 2:15.42, Leisel Jones (AUS) – 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 breast – HEATS

World Record: 55.28, Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 2021

World Junior Record: 56.66, Simone Cerasuolo (ITA) – 2021

World Cup Record: 55.61, Cameron van der Burgh (RSA) – 2009

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 50 free – HEATS

World Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

World Junior Record: 23.69, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020

World Cup Record: 22.93, Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 2017

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 50 free – HEATS

World Record: 20.16, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 20.98, Kenzo Simons (NED) – 2019

World Cup Record: 20.48, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Women’s 100 IM – HEATS

World Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017

World Junior Record: 57.59, Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR) – 2020

World Cup Record: 56.51, Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2017

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Men’s 100 IM – HEATS

World Record: 49.28, Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 2020

World Junior Record: 50.63, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2018

World Cup Record: 50.26, Vladimir Morozov (RUS) – 2018

Top 8 Qualifiers: