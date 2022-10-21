Schouten Posts 200 Breast Dutch National Record In Berlin Prelims

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – BERLIN

The 2022 FINA World Cup Series kicked off today from Berlin and already a national record bit the dust.

Competing in the women’s 200m breaststroke event, Tes Schouten of the Netherlands clocked a speedy mark of 2:20.89 to capture the top seed. Opening in 1:07.73 and closing in 1:13.16, 21-year-old Schouten led the heats by well over a second.

Schouten established a new national record en route to landing lane 4 for tonight’s final. Her new PB of 2:20.89 overtakes the previous Dutch standard of 2:21.16 Moniek Nijhuis put on the books nearly 8 years ago at the 2014 FINA Short Course World Championships.

This outing represents Schouten’s first Dutch record in the short course format. She already owns the 100m and 200m long course national marks with her times of 1:06.92 and 2:26.13 she produced in December 2020 and February 2022, respectively.

Her morning performance here is coming on the heels of the Dutch ace having logged a new 100m breast personal best last weekend. In Aachen, Germany, Schouten hit a time of 1:04.73 as her first venture under the 1:05 threshold.

Schouten recently helped the Netherlands grab bronze in the breaststroke leg of the women’s medley relay at this summer’s European Championships.