2022 European Junior Champion Michal Piela Commits to Pitt For 2023

Michal Piela from Oświęcim, Poland has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Pitt beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

Piela has represented Poland at the international level numerous times. Last summer, he won the 400 IM in a personal best time of 4:20.50 at the 2022 European Junior Championships. There he also finished third in the 200 IM in a 2:02.77. That was also a personal best at the time.

Later in the summer, he swam at the 2022 World Junior Championships. There he finished 11th in the 400 IM (4:29.38) and 10th in the 200 IM (2:04.71).

This spring at Polish Nationals, Piela won the 400 IM in a 4:17.82. He also was third in the 200 IM in a 2:02.92 and 12th in the 200 breast in a 2:21.87.

Piela’s best LCM (with SCY conversions are):

200 IM: 2:02.77 (1:47.72)

400 IM: 4:17.82 (3:46.50)

200 breast: 2:20.02 (2:02.54)

The Pitt men finished seventh out of 12 teams this past season at ACCs, the school’s highest finish ever. The team will enter their second season under head coach Chase Kreitler.

Piela is a huge pick up for the Panther men. His 400 IM converted time would have made the ‘A’ final (if he swims that time during prelims). Overall, it would have finished 11th in finals. Piela’s best 200 IM converted time is not off of making the ‘C’ as it took a 1:46.37 to earn a second swim.

Pitt scored 0 points in the 400 IM this past season at ACCs and return 0 IM points overall as 200 IM ‘C’ finalist Flynn Crisci is transferring to Tennessee for his COVID-19 fifth year.

Piela will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2027 along with Andrei Vaskovskii, Drew Henry, Drew Heck, and Josh Smith. Much of this class committed late but were big commitments for the team. Heck committed in March, Henry committed in May, and Piela around June.

