Paris 2024 Olympic Open Water Test Event Canceled Due to Pollution in River Seine

The Open Water Swimming World Cup stop this weekend in Paris has been postponed due to substandard water quality in the River Seine caused by the city’s heaviest summer rainfall in two decades.

A training session on Friday morning was canceled and the women’s 10km race scheduled for Saturday has been pushed back until Sunday, the same day as the men’s 10km. World Aquatics said an update on water quality will be released around 5 a.m. Paris time on Sunday morning, just a couple hours before the women’s 10km is slated to begin.

“The water quality in the river Seine is still below acceptable standards for safeguarding swimmers’ health, following several days of rainfall,” the French Swimming Federation (FFN) said on Friday. “As a result, the decision has been taken, in consultation with public health authorities and event delivery partners, to modify the proposed schedule.”

The event is doubling as a test run for the Paris Olympics next summer, when swimmers will compete in the Seine for open water and triathlon events. The course features a direct view of the Eiffel Tower.

Location for the Open Water Swimming World Cup this weekend in Paris. Swimming in the Seine with a view at the Eiffel tower. Very cool.

This weekend’s races represented the fourth of five stops on the 2023 Open Water Swimming World Cup tour after previous competitions in Soma Bay (Egypt), Golfo Aranci (Italy), and Setubal (Portugal). The last World Cup races will take place in Eilat (Israel) on Dec. 1 and 2.

Paris 2024 Olympic organizers said they will be better prepared to deal with pollution in the River Seine by the time next summer rolls around. An $88 billion underground overflow basin should be ready before next summer to further prevent contamination.

Pollution issues with open water are not a new phenomenon at the Summer Olympics. At the 2016 Games in Rio, waterborne viruses were a major concern in Guanabra Bay, and at Tokyo 2020, water quality issues (as a result of pollution) in Tokyo Bay were a major storyline leading all the way up to the Games.