2021 Short Course World Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The first night of finals at the Short Course World Championships kicks off in Abu Dhabi at 6 PM local time (9 AM EST). We will see several finals this evening, including the men’s 400 free, women’s 200 free, men’s 200 fly, women’s 400 IM, men’s 200 IM and both 4×100 free relays.

Hong Kong’s Shiobhan Haughey will be the star to watch in women’s race as she chases Sarah Sjostrom’s World Record after nearly breaking it in the ISL final. American Trenton Julian is the top seed in the men’s 200 fly, but will be chased by Olympic gold medalist Chad Le Clos. The semifinals of the men’s 100 breast will have a stout field, including Ilya Shymanovich, Nic Fink and Arno Kamminga, while Daiya Seto and Carson Foster will battle in the men’s 200 IM final.

Men’s 400 Free Finals

World Record: 3:32.25 – AGNEL Yannick FRA (FRA) 15 NOV 2012

Championship Record: 3:34.01 – RAPSYS Danas (LTU) 11 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 3:37.92 – SATES Matthew (RSA) 7 OCT 2021

Top three finishers

Gold: Felix Auboeck (AUT): 3:35.90

Danas Rapsys (LTU): 3:36.23

Antonio Djakovic (SUI): 3:36.83

Austria’s Felix Auboeck blasted a new Austrian record to take the win in 3:35.90, touching just ahead of Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys who took the silver in 3:36.23. The two swimmers swam stroke for stroke for the first 300 meters before Auboeck began to pull away at the 350 and hung on for the win.

Switzerland’s Antonio Djakovic also blasted a new national record to take the bronze in 3:36.83.

Women’s 200 Free Finals

World Record: 1:50.43 – SJOSTROM Sarah (SWE) 12 AUG 2017

Championship Record: 1:50.78 – SJOSTROM Sarah (SWE) 7 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 1:52.85 – SANCHEZ Kayla SGP (CAN) 16 DEC 2018

Top three finishers:

Gold: Siobhan Haughey (HKG): 1:50.31 (WR, CR)

Silver: Rebecca Smith (CAN): 1:52.24

Bronze: Paige Madden (USA): 1:53.01

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey finally broke through to break Sarah Sjostrom’s 200 free World Record after flirting with the record for months. She was out in a blistering 53.81 and continued to separate from the field down the stretch to touch in 1:50.31.

Canada’s Rebecca Smith, who tied with Haughey in the heats to come is as the co-top seed, took the silver in 1:52.24. Paige Madden of the United States faded a bit down the stretch but held off a hard-charging Katja Fain of Slovenia to claim the bronze.

Men’s 100 Back Semis

World Record: 48.33 – STEWART Coleman (USA) 29 AUG 2021

Championship Record: 48.95 – DONETS Stanislav (RSF) 19 DEC 2010

World Junior Record: 48.90 – KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RSF) 22 DEC 2017

Top 8 finishers:

(Tie) Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS)/Shaine Casas (USA): 49.57 —- Apostolos Christou (GRE): 49.89 Kacper Stokowski (POL): 49.94 Lorenzo Mora (ITA): 49.99 Guilherme Guido (BRA): 50.05 Pavel Samusenko (RUS): 50.11 Robert Glinta (ROU): 50.21

Russia’s Kliment Kolesnivkov and USA’s Shaine Casas won each of their respective semi-finals and tied for the top seed heading into tomorrow’s final with a 49.57. Casas had more front end speed that the Russian, while Kolesnikov closed quicker and should set up a tight race tomorrow night.

Greece’s Apostolos Christou qualified third in 49.89 and was followed closely by Poland’s Kacper Stokowski (49.94) and Italy’s Lorenzo Mora (49.99). The 3rd through 7th qualifiers all finished within .22 of each other, setting up for a close battle for a medal in the final.

Women’s 50 Breast Semis

World Record: 28.56 – ATKINSON Alia (JAM) 6 OCT 2018

Championship Record: 28.81 – MEILUTYTE Ruta (LTU) 3 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 28.81 – PILATO Benedetta (ITA) 21 NOV 2020

Top 8 finishers:

Nika Godun (RUS): 29.42 Ida Hulkko (FIN): 29.62 Mona McSharry (IRL): 29.65 (Tie) Sophie Hansson (SWE)/Benedetta Pilato (ITA): 29.76 —- Anastasia Gorbenko (ISR): 29.77 Fanny Lecluyse (BEL): 29.85 Veera Kvirinta (FIN): 29.97

Russia’s Nika Godun will head into the final as the top seed after touching first in 29.42. She will chased by Finland’s Ida Hulkko who qualified second in 29.62 and Ireland’s Mona McSharry who qualified third in 20.65. Sweden’s Sophie Hansson and Italy’s Benedetta Pilato tied for the fourth qualifying spot in 29.76.

The huge story from the semis, however is the DQ of World Record holder Alia Atkinson of Jamaica. Figured to be one of the favorites and the top qualifier out of the heats, the 33 year old Jamaican will be out of the final.

Men’s 200 Fly Finals

World Record: 1:48.24 – SETO Daiya (JPN) 11 DEC 2018

Championship Record: 1:48.24 – SETO Daiya (JPN) 11 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 1:49.89 – WANG Kuan-Hung (TPE) 16 NOV 2020

Women’s 400 IM Finals

World Record: 4:18.94 – BELMONTE Mireia (ESP) 12 AUG 2017

Championship Record: 4:19.86 – BELMONTE GARCIA Mireia (ESP) 3 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 4:23.33 – YE Shiwen (CHN) 12 DEC 2012

Men’s 100 Breast Semis

World Record: 55.28 – SHYMANOVICH Ilya (BLR) 26 NOV 2021

Championship Record: 56.01 – van der BURGH Cameron (RSA) 12 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 57.27 – MARTINENGHI Nicolo (ITA) 16 DEC 2017 / 11 DEC 2018

Women’s 100 Back Semis

World Record: 54.89 – ATHERTON Minna (AUS) 27 OCT 2019

Championship Record: 55.03 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN Doha) 4 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 55.99 – NIELSEN Mie Oe (DEN) 13 DEC 2013

Men’s 200 IM Finals

World Record: 1:49.63 – LOCHTE Ryan (USA) 14 DEC 2012

Championship Record: 1:49.63 – LOCHTE Ryan (USA) 14 DEC 2012

World Junior Record: 1:51.45 – SATES Matthew (RSA) 2 OCT 2021

Women’s 4×100 Free Relay Finals

World Record: 3:26.53 – Netherlands – 5 DEC 2014

Championship Record: 3:26.53 – Netherlands – 5 DEC 2014

Men’s 4×100 Free Relay Finals