Duncan Scott Struggling Following a Chest Infection

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

After Scottish Swimmer Duncan Scott finished seventh in the 200-meter IM at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships, several spectators and SwimSwam commenters expressed surprise. Unbeknownst to most everyone, Scott was coming off a chest infection.

According to britishswimming.org, the Olympic champion said he was “struggling following a chest infection.” The timeline of when this chest infection occurred is unclear, though Scott is not letting that bring down his positive outlook.

“I’m just here to enjoy it… I’m kinda struggling, but, short course, that’s nowhere near my best. It’s quite poor in a world final, but I’m a little bit older now so I don’t get too down on the downs. I’ve got 200 free tomorrow morning that I’m looking forward to, so just gotta get ready for that.”

Scott recently set a British record in the 200-meter IM at the International Swimming League championship finals, finishing in 1:51.53. This Thursday, he finished seventh with a time of 1:54.08. He also holds the 200-meter freestyle British record, a time of 1:40.25 that is also a Commonwealth Record.