2021 SC World Champs: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Having cleared the halfway point of the 2021 World Short Course Swimming Championships, day 4 will feature a shorter prelims session than the ones that we’ve seen so far.

The session will be bookended by the men’s 4×50 and 4×200 freestyles and will feature 4 individual events in between. Top seeds Kira Toussaint, Kylie Masse, and Maggie MacNeil are the leading trio in the women’s 50 backstroke, set to lead the pack in each of the three fastest heats.

Following that, we’ll see another sprint race in the form of the men’s 50 butterfly. It’s a loaded field, which features not one, but two world holders. Nicholas Santos and Szebasztian Szabo have both been as fast as a 21.75 in the event and will each be on the hunt for gold.

Next, the women’s 400 free and 100 breast will occur and we’ll see Siobhan Haughey set herself up to bid for her third gold medal of the meet. In the 100 breast, world record holder Alia Atkinson will look for redemption following a semi-final disqualification in the 50 breast.

Men’s 4×50 Freestyle

World Record: 1:21.80 – United States – 14 DEC 2018

Championship Record: 1:21.80 – United States – 14 DEC 2018

Top 8:

Italy / Russia – 1:24.95 USA – 1:25.61 Netherlands – 1:25.70 China – 1:26.58 Belgium – 1:26.82 Switzerland – 1:27.05 Lithuania – 1:27.28

The Italians put forth a strong contingent for their prelims effort in the men’s 4×50 relay. They won heat 1 of the event as Leonardo Deplano opened up with a 21.49 to out-split Zach Apple‘s 21.62. Alessandro Miressi and Manuel Frigo followed up with respected splits of 21.12 and 21.39, but Lorenzo Zazzeri‘s 20.95 sealed the deal for the team.

The USA was a bit slower, touching in second with a 1:25.61 but will certainly be faster during finals. After Zach Apple in their prelims lineup Hunter Tapp, Kieran Smith, and Tom Shields were all solid with 21s, but as the sprint freestyle specialists takeover in finals, the USA should be in contention for gold.

Heat 2 went to the Russians who also dipped under 1:25.95 to tie for first heading into the final. Vlad Morozov opened up with a 21.33 for the team and while no other men crack 21, they managed to fend off the top seeds from the Netherlands.

The Dutchmen were less than a second slower, touching in a 1:25.70, which will get them into the final in 4th place. Joining those 4 countries in the final will be China, Belgium, Switzerland, and Lithuania.

Notably, the British and Slovakian teams for this event did not swim, while Poland got disqualified.

Women’s 50 Backstroke

World Record: 25.60 – TOUSSAINT Kira (NED) 14 NOV 2020 / 18 DEC 2020

Championship Record: 25.67 – MEDEIROS Etiene (BRA) 7 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 26.13 – SMOLIGA Olivia (USA) 16 DEC 2012

Top 16:

Kylie Masse did what she needed to qualify for the 50 backstroke final and won heat 5 of the event in a 26.30. The time is a bit slower than she’s been this week, having provided a 25.92 on Canada’s national record-breaking 4×50 medley relay.

Kira Toussaint swam two heats later and exactly matched Masse’s time with a 26.30. Toussaint has also been quicker in the past and holds the world record at a 25.60 from 2020. The 50 backstroke will be a shot at redemption for Toussaint who was left off the podium in the 50 earlier this week, placing 4th to Louise Hansson, Kylie Masse, and Katharine Berkoff.

The duo of Masse and Toussaint will advance in a tie for 4th behind the fastest two women from heat 6.

Masse’s teammate Maggie MacNeil pulled off the win in the 6th heat with a 25.98, slightly trailing her 25.84 Canadian record from just a few weeks ago. She’ll be the top seed in the final, followed by Swedish 100 backstroke champ Louise Hansson.

Hansson was a 26.27 here but has the potential to challenge for a spot atop the podium considering her 100 back victory and 25.61 PB and Swedish record in the event from a few weeks ago.

Toussaint’s teammate Maike de Waard and up-and-coming French backstroke Analia Pigree also tied, each hitting a 26.39 during prelims for 5th place. Simona Kubova will advance to semi-finals in 7th place, followed by Silvia Scalia.

The USA’s sole entrant in this event Rhyan White did not end up racing, meaning the country will not have any representatives in the semi-finals or the final.

Men’s 50 Butterfly

World Record: 21.75 – SANTOS Nicholas (BRA) 6 OCT / SZABO Szebasztian (HUN) 6 NOV 2021

Championship Record: 21.81 – SANTOS Nicholas (BRA) 15 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 22.34 – MINAKOV Andrei (RSF) 18 DEC 2020

Top 16:

On-fire Canadian Josh Liendo swam a 22.52 from the 4th-last heat of the men’s 50 butterfly final to lower his freshly-set Canadian record and qualify for the semi-finals. Liendo broke the former Canadian record on day 2 of the meet in the opening 50 of his 100 butterfly prelims, making it fairly clear he would be challenging this mark again.

He got the record down from a 23.13 to a 22.52 here, which is nearly a second faster than the 23.31 at which it stood when the meet began. Noe Ponti swam one heat after Liendo and threw down a 22.52 to match Liendo’s time. Ponti also broke a national record here, taking out the Swiss mark of 22.75 that he set just a few weeks ago at Swiss Championships.

Three men in the following two heats managed to out-swim Liendo and Ponti in the form of Dylan Carter, Nyls Korstanje, and Szebasztian Szabo. Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter was the quickest man in the field, splitting a 22.36 to narrowly miss his national record and PB of 22.25. He was followed by Dutchman Korstanje (22.40) and co-world record holder Szabo of Hungary.

Szabo’s fellow world record holder in the event Nicholas Santos missed out on a top 8 finish with his 22.66, meaning he’ll need to move up in order to have a spot in the final. Beating Santos for a top 8 finish were Italy’s Matteo Rivolta, Grigori Pekarski of Bulgaria, and China’s Sun Jiajun.

Women’s 400 Freestyle

World Record: 3:53.92 – TITMUS Ariarne (AUS) 14 DEC 2018

Championship Record: 3:53.92 – TITMUS Ariarne (AUS) 14 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 3:53.97 – WANG Jianjiahe (CHN) 4 OCT 2018

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

World Record: 1:02.36 – MEILUTYTE Ruta (LTU) 12 OCT 2013 / ATKINSON Alia (JAM) 6 DEC 2014 / 26 AUG 2016

Championship Record: 1:02.36 – ATKINSON Alia (JAM) 6 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 1:02.36 – MEILUTYTE Ruta (LTU) 12 OCT 2013

