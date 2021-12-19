2021 SC World Champs: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, December 16th – Tuesday, December 21st
- Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
- SCM (25m)
Day 4 finals will include finals of the men’s 4×50 free relay, women’s 50 fly, men’s 100 IM, women’s 100 IM, women’s 400 free, men’s 50 back, and men’s 4×200 free relay. There will also be semifinals of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 50 back, and women’s 100 breast.
After breaking the Championship Record in the women’s 800 free, Chinese 19-year-old Li Bingjie will be back in action tonight. Bingjie clocked a 4:01.26 to lead prelims of the women’s 400 free this morning. She’ll have her hands full, however, as this final also includes the on-fire Siobhan Haughey (Hong Kong), Canada’s Summer McIntosh, and RSF’s Anastasiia Kirpichnikova.
After a great performance in the semis, Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo will be trying to hold off Sarah Sjostrom and China’s Zhang Yufei in the women’s 50 fly. USA’s Ryan Held will be in lane 4 for a very tight final of the men’s 50 free.
MEN’S 4×50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: 1:21.80 – United States – 14 DEC 2018
- Championship Record: 1:21.80 – United States – 14 DEC 2018
Podium:
- GOLD: Italy – 1:23.61
- SILVER: Russian Swimming Federation – 1:23.75
- BRONZE: Netherlands – 1:23.78
The USA led the race for the first 140-ish meters, but they weren’t able to hold on, and fell to 4th in a true photo-finish. The Americans were operating with middle-distance freestyler Kieran Smith as the anchor leg, due to the swimmers who have been pulled from the meet because of COVID protocols.
Italy got the job done at the finish, with Alessandro Miressi coming up big for his team with a 20.61 split on the anchor. The only anchor who was faster was Netherlands’ Thom de Boer, who split 20.41 to get Netherlands onto the podium. De Boer’s split was the fastest in the field.
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: 24.38 – ALSHAMMAR Therese (SWE) 22 NOV 2009
Championship Record: 24.47 – KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi (NED) 14 DEC 2018 World Junior Record: 25.14 – IKEE Rikako (JPN) 14 NOV 2017
Podium:
- GOLD: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (Netherlands) – 24.44
- SILVER: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden) – 24.51
- BRONZE: Claire Curzan (USA) – 24.55
What a race! American 17-year-old Claire Curzan took an early lead, operating out of lane 7. Veteran superstars Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Sarah Sjostrom pulled even with Curzan down the stretch, and at the touch, Kromowidjojo got it done.
The the 24.44 for Kromo marks a personal best for the 31-year-old, as well as a Dutch Record, and she broke the Championship Record, which she held from 2018. Additionally, Kromo’s swim tonight is the 2nd-fastest women’s 50 fly of all-time, behind only the World Record performance of 24.38 by Therese Alshammar.
Claire Curzan broke the World Junior Record with a massive personal best. After going low-25s in prelims and semifinals, Curzan broke through with a 24.55. The swim shattered the WJR of 25.14, which was held by Japan’s Rikako Ikee. Curzan’s swim also marks a new American Record.
I hope sarah and seto will triumph in their respective finals
Kromo looked very strong yesterday. It will be a very fun final
4×50 freestyle will be fun. Netherlands won at the Euro’s but USA is also looking strong. Minakov now in the relay for Russia will also make an impact. Would have put Korstanje on that relay instead of Pijnenburg though.
usa using kieran smith for a 50m free on the relay instaed of mandrew lmao
not saying its a bad call, but it sure is interesting when you think about their respective best events
Zapple will disappoint I bet
He didn’t, great split from zapple
Is that really a great split by someone of his caliber?
For his current condition I think
neither bad or good, casas was .3 faster and is a backstroker
zapple is a pure free sprinter so
MA – aka Patient Zero – sent home.
Think MA would’ve been better ngl
MA was sent back to the USA
Which Andrew? The one from Olympic trials or the one who showed up to SCM Worlds?
Held smoke the field wow.
Thanks M Andrew
Sincerely, Men’s 4×50 team
ISL should honestly have 4×50 relays instead of 4×100.