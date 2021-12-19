2021 SC World Champs: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 4 finals will include finals of the men’s 4×50 free relay, women’s 50 fly, men’s 100 IM, women’s 100 IM, women’s 400 free, men’s 50 back, and men’s 4×200 free relay. There will also be semifinals of the men’s 50 fly, women’s 50 back, and women’s 100 breast.

After breaking the Championship Record in the women’s 800 free, Chinese 19-year-old Li Bingjie will be back in action tonight. Bingjie clocked a 4:01.26 to lead prelims of the women’s 400 free this morning. She’ll have her hands full, however, as this final also includes the on-fire Siobhan Haughey (Hong Kong), Canada’s Summer McIntosh, and RSF’s Anastasiia Kirpichnikova.

After a great performance in the semis, Netherland’s Ranomi Kromowidjojo will be trying to hold off Sarah Sjostrom and China’s Zhang Yufei in the women’s 50 fly. USA’s Ryan Held will be in lane 4 for a very tight final of the men’s 50 free.

MEN’S 4×50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 1:21.80 – United States – 14 DEC 2018

Championship Record: 1:21.80 – United States – 14 DEC 2018

Podium:

GOLD: Italy – 1:23.61

SILVER: Russian Swimming Federation – 1:23.75

BRONZE: Netherlands – 1:23.78

The USA led the race for the first 140-ish meters, but they weren’t able to hold on, and fell to 4th in a true photo-finish. The Americans were operating with middle-distance freestyler Kieran Smith as the anchor leg, due to the swimmers who have been pulled from the meet because of COVID protocols.

Italy got the job done at the finish, with Alessandro Miressi coming up big for his team with a 20.61 split on the anchor. The only anchor who was faster was Netherlands’ Thom de Boer, who split 20.41 to get Netherlands onto the podium. De Boer’s split was the fastest in the field.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 24.38 – ALSHAMMAR Therese (SWE) 22 NOV 2009

Championship Record: 24.47 – KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi (NED) 14 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 25.14 – IKEE Rikako (JPN) 14 NOV 2017

Podium:

What a race! American 17-year-old Claire Curzan took an early lead, operating out of lane 7. Veteran superstars Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Sarah Sjostrom pulled even with Curzan down the stretch, and at the touch, Kromowidjojo got it done.

The the 24.44 for Kromo marks a personal best for the 31-year-old, as well as a Dutch Record, and she broke the Championship Record, which she held from 2018. Additionally, Kromo’s swim tonight is the 2nd-fastest women’s 50 fly of all-time, behind only the World Record performance of 24.38 by Therese Alshammar.

Claire Curzan broke the World Junior Record with a massive personal best. After going low-25s in prelims and semifinals, Curzan broke through with a 24.55. The swim shattered the WJR of 25.14, which was held by Japan’s Rikako Ikee. Curzan’s swim also marks a new American Record.

MEN’S 100 IM – FINALS

World Record: 49.28 – DRESSEL Caeleb (USA) 22 NOV 2020

Championship Record: 50.63 – KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RSF) 14 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 50.63 – KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RSF) 14 DEC 2018

Podium:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 100 IM – FINALS

World Record: 56.51 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN) 7 AUG 2017

Championship Record: 56.70 – HOSSZU Katinka (HUN) 5 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 57.59 – SHKURDAI Anastasiya (BLR) 22 NOV 2020

Podium:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

World Record: 21.75 – SANTOS Nicholas (BRA) 6 OCT / SZABO Szebasztian (HUN) 6 NOV 2021

Championship Record: 21.81 – SANTOS Nicholas (BRA) 15 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 22.34 – MINAKOV Andrei (RSF) 18 DEC 2020

Top 8 Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 3:53.92 – TITMUS Ariarne (AUS) 14 DEC 2018

Championship Record: 3:53.92 – TITMUS Ariarne (AUS) 14 DEC 2018

World Junior Record: 3:53.97 – WANG Jianjiahe (CHN) 4 OCT 2018

Podium:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 20.16 – DRESSEL Caeleb (USA) 21 NOV 2020

Championship Record: 20.26 – MANAUDOU Florent (FRA) 5 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 20.98 – SIMONS Kenzo (NED) 22 DEC 2019

Podium:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: 25.60 – TOUSSAINT Kira (NED) 14 NOV 2020 / 18 DEC 2020

Championship Record: 25.67 – MEDEIROS Etiene (BRA) 7 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 26.13 – SMOLIGA Olivia (USA) 16 DEC 2012

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 22.22 – MANAUDOU Florent (FRA) 6 DEC 2014

Championship Record: 22.22 – MANAUDOU Florent (FRA) 6 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 22.77 – KOLESNIKOV Kliment (RSF) 14 DEC 2018

Podium:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: 1:02.36 – MEILUTYTE Ruta (LTU) 12 OCT 2013 / ATKINSON Alia (JAM) 6 DEC 2014 / 26 AUG 2016

Championship Record: 1:02.36 – ATKINSON Alia (JAM) 6 DEC 2014

World Junior Record: 1:02.36 – MEILUTYTE Ruta (LTU) 12 OCT 2013

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 6:46.81 – Brazil – 14 DEC 2018

Championship Record: 6:46.81 – Brazil – 14 DEC 2018

Podium: