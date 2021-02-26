2021 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27

Campus Rec & Wellness Center, University of Houston, Houston, TX

Defending Champion: Stanford (4x) (results)

Cal’s Izzy Ivey will defend her 2020 Pac-12 title in the 100 back today, part of a busy prelims session from Houston.

Last year, Ivey swam both the 100 fly and 100 back on this day, coming in second in the fly and winning the back. With 2020 champ Louise Hansson graduated out of the butterfly, Ivey could have a shot at two titles today if she doesn’t scratch one event or the other.

Stanford’s Brooke Forde has a shot to defend her 2020 title in the 400 IM. Meanwhile USC freshman Kaitlyn Dobler has her own shot to rewrite the Pac-12 meet and conference records in the 100 breaststroke, where her 57.7 seed time is already under the conference meet record and just four tenths from the conference overall record.

Cal’s Robin Neumann is the top 200 free seed this morning in what could be a big day for the Golden Bears.

400 IM – Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 3:56.53 – Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2018

Pac-12 Record: 3:54.60 – Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

NCAA “A” Cut: 4:03.62

2020 Champion: Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 4:01.53

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Odgers (USC) – 4:09.16 Wilson (Cal) – 4:09.21 Forde (Stanford) – 4:09.61 Kukurugya (Stanford) – 4:11.46 Dimeco (Cal) – 4:13.32 Gormley (Stanford) – 4:14.54 McCoy (Washington State) – 4:15.07 Glavinovich (Stanford) – 4:15.68

USC’s Isabelle Odgers dropped half a second to take third in the 200 IM last night – that marked a two-second drop from her best time coming into the season. Now, she’s the top qualifier into the 400 IM after a two-second drop in prelims. The junior seems to be surging under a new coaching staff, and likely went under the NCAA invite time this morning.

Holding onto first place will be a tall order, though. That’s because she has two of last night’s event winners nipping at her heels. 200 IM champ Alicia Wilson is the second qualifier with a casual 4:09.2 that is five seconds off her mid-season best time. Wilson went 4:04.9 at this meet a year ago.

Then there’s last night’s 500 free winner Brooke Forde of Stanford, who was also 4:09 this morning. Forde won this event last year in 4:01.53, three second ahead of Wilson.

100 fly – Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 49.34 – Louise Hansson (USC) – 2019

Pac-12 Record: 49.26 – Louise Hansson (USC) – 2019

NCAA “A” Cut: 50.92

2020 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC) – 49.94

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Schlicht (USC) – 51.88 Ivey (Cal) – 51.92 Klinker (Cal) – 51.95 Wheal (Stanford) – 52.01 Delgado (USC) – 52.43 Kinsey (USC) – 52.43 Baron (UCLA) – 52.67 Dang (UCLA) – 52.71

USC showed up to swim this morning – they take their second top qualifying spot, courtesy of senior Jemma Schlicht. Schlicht was third overall at this meet last year in 51.9, but already bettered that time by a tenth this morning. She’s just two tenths off a lifetime-best she hit in November of 2019 and hasn’t matched since.

The Trojans also got two newcomers into the A final. Freshman Anicka Delgado smashed her lifetime-best from 53.2 down to 52.4 to qualify fifth, and transfer Hallie Kinsey is sixth in 52.4, a tenth faster than her previous best time from SECs last season.

Cal’s Izzy Ivey is still the frontrunner for the win tonight, though. She was 51.9 this morning, likely doing only what it took to qualify with her 100 back still to come in this session. Ivey split 50.4 on the fly leg of the medley relay night 1, so she should have a chance to foray into the 50-points tonight.

Though Stanford leads the team points after last night, Cal should be primed to make a run tonight, starting in this event. The 400 IM tipped in Stanford’s favor, but Cal has two A finalists and five total scorers lined up in the 100 fly tonight compared to one A finalist and three scorers for Stanford.

200 free – Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 1:40.37 – Simone Manuel (Stanford) – 2017

Pac-12 Record: 1:39.10 – Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015

NCAA “A” Cut: 1:42.98

2020 Champion: Latitia Transom (USC) – 1:42.47

Top 8 Qualifiers:

100 breast – Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 58.02 – Sarah Haase (Stanford) – 2016

Pac-12 Record: 57.36 – Sarah Haase (Stanford) – 2016

NCAA “A” Cut: 58.60

2020 Champion: Allie Raab (Stanford) – 59.35

Top 8 Qualifiers:

100 back – Prelims

Pac-12 Meet Record: 49.69 – Ally Howe (Stanford) – 2017

Pac-12 Record: 49.69 – Ally Howe (Stanford) – 2017

NCAA “A” Cut: 50.93

2020 Champion: Izzy Ivey (Cal) – 51.06

Top 8 Qualifiers: