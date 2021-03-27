2021 Men’s NCAAs Night 3: WATCH McHugh Become BR Champ, Louisville Win 2MR

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
Day 3 Finals Recap
It was an electric night in Greensboro on Friday, with day three of four now in the books. During the finals session, 2021 winners were crowned in the 400 IM (Bobby Finke), 100 fly (Ryan Hoffer), 200 free (Kieran Smith), 100 breast (Max McHugh), 100 back (Shaine Casas), and 200 medley relay (Louisville: Whyte, Somov, Albiero, Sameh). In the team race, Texas took over Cal’s lead after the 400 IM, and never let go of it. The Longhorns lead the Golden Bears 414-372 in the race for the 2021 team title.
Evening Highlights
- After Texas freshman Carson Foster held the lead throughout the majority of the 400 IM final, until Florida junior Bobby Finke made a monster comeback to run down Foster for the title. In the consolation final, Cal senior Hugo Gonzalez swam the fastest time of the day at 3:36.73, breaking the pool record.
- Cal’s Ryan Hoffer picked up his second NCAA of the meet in a historically-fast 100 fly final, featuring Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero minting a new ACC conference record to take runner-up.
- It was a dogfight for the 200 free title between Texas’ Drew Kibler and Florida’s Kieran Smith. However, it was Smith who earned his first NCAA title.
- After making a full recovering from a gunshot injury in July 2019, Minnesota’s Max McHugh affirmed himself as the 4th-fastest 100-yard breaststroker in history with his first NCAA title.
- Joining Hoffer earning back-to-back titles this evening was Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas, who won the 100 back final over NC State’s Kacper Stokowski and Cal’s Destin Lasco.
- The Louisville 200 medley relay of Mitchell Whyte, Evgenii Somov, Albiero, and Haridi Sameh earned the Cardinals’ first-ever NCAA relay title with a Greensboro pool record of 1:22.11.
400 IM – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
- American Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
- Meet Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
Pool Record: Carson Foster (Texas), 3:37.79 — 2021
- 2019 Champion: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 3:36.41
- 2020 Top Performer: Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:36.60
Top 3:
- Bobby Finke (Florida)- 3:36.90
- Carson Foster (Texas)- 3:38.25
- Sean Grieshop (Cal)- 3:38.73
100 FLY – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
- Pool Record: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 44.24 — 2021
- 2019 Champion: Vini Lanza (Indiana), 44.37
- 2020 Top Performer: Maxime Rooney (Texas)/Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 44.83
Top 3:
- Ryan Hoffer (Cal)- 44.25
- Nicolas Albiero (Louisville)- 44.32
- Camden Murphy (Georgia)- 44.42
200 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- American Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- U.S. Open Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- Meet Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
- Pool Record: Kieran Smith, Florida (2021) – 1:29.66
- 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar, Cal – 1:30.14
- 2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:30.11
Top 3:
- Kieran Smith (Florida)- 1:30.10
- Drew Kibler (Texas)- 1:30.39
- Trenton Julian (Cal)- 1:31.55
100 BREAST – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- American Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- U.S. Open Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
- Meet Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
Pool Record: Max McHugh, Minnesota (2021) – 50.87
- 2019 Champion: Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.85
- 2020 Top Performer: Max McHugh, Minnesota – 50.67
Top 3:
- Max McHugh (Minnesota)- 50.18 *Pool Record
- Dillon Hillis (Florida)- 50.96
- Reece Whitley (Cal)- 51.03
100 BACK – FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
- Pool Record: Coleman Stewart, NC State (2020) – 44.04
- 2019 Champion: Dean Farris, Harvard – 43.66
- 2020 Top Performer: Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.04
Top 3:
- Shaine Casas (Texas A&M)- 44.20
- Kacper Stokowski (NC State)- 44.37
- Destin Lasco (Cal)- 44.49
200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS
- NCAA Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
- American Record: Cal (2018) – 1:21.88
- U.S. Open Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
- Meet Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
Pool Record: NC State (2019) – 1:22.37
- 2019 Champion: Alabama, 1:22.26
- 2020 Top Performer: Cal, 1:22.16
Top 3:
- Louisville- 1:22.11 *Pool Record
- Florida- 1:22.41
- Cal- 1:22.43
CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)
- Texas 414
- Cal 372
- Florida 282
- Georgia 198
- Indiana 158
- Louisville 150
- Texas A&M 127
- NC State 120
- Ohio State 108
- Virginia 102
- Michigan 100
- Mizzou 67
- Arizona 66
- Virginia Tech 60
- Stanford 58
- Alabama 53
- LSU 52
- Tennessee/Miami 38
- (tie)
- UNC/Purdue 31
- (tie)
- Georgia Tech 29
- Florida State 24.5
- Pittsburgh 23
- Minnesota 20
- Notre Dame/USC 15
- (tie)
- Penn State 13
- Wisconsin 10
- Kentucky 9
- Utah 6.5
