2021 Men’s NCAAs Night 3: WATCH McHugh Become BR Champ, Louisville Win 2MR

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021

Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021 Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Short course yards (SCY) format

Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results

Cal (1x) – 2019 results Streaming:

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

Live Results

It was an electric night in Greensboro on Friday, with day three of four now in the books. During the finals session, 2021 winners were crowned in the 400 IM (Bobby Finke), 100 fly (Ryan Hoffer), 200 free (Kieran Smith), 100 breast (Max McHugh), 100 back (Shaine Casas), and 200 medley relay (Louisville: Whyte, Somov, Albiero, Sameh). In the team race, Texas took over Cal’s lead after the 400 IM, and never let go of it. The Longhorns lead the Golden Bears 414-372 in the race for the 2021 team title.

Evening Highlights

400 IM – FINALS

NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017

(Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017 Pool Record: Carson Foster (Texas), 3:37.79 — 2021

2019 Champion: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 3:36.41

(Stanford), 3:36.41 2020 Top Performer: Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:36.60

Top 3:

100 FLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018

(Florida), 42.80 – 2018 Pool Record: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 44.24 — 2021

(Cal), 44.24 — 2021 2019 Champion: Vini Lanza (Indiana), 44.37

(Indiana), 44.37 2020 Top Performer: Maxime Rooney (Texas)/Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 44.83

Top 3:

200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA Record: Dean Farris , Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15

, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15 Pool Record: Kieran Smith , Florida (2021) – 1:29.66

, Florida (2021) – 1:29.66 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar , Cal – 1:30.14

, Cal – 1:30.14 2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:30.11

Top 3:

100 BREAST – FINALS

NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty , Indiana (2018) – 49.69

, Indiana (2018) – 49.69 Pool Record: Max McHugh , Minnesota (2021) – 50.87

2019 Champion: Ian Finnerty , Indiana – 49.85

, Indiana – 49.85 2020 Top Performer: Max McHugh, Minnesota – 50.67

Top 3:

100 BACK – FINALS

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy , Cal (2016) – 43.49

, Cal (2016) – 43.49 Pool Record: Coleman Stewart , NC State (2020) – 44.04

, NC State (2020) – 44.04 2019 Champion: Dean Farris , Harvard – 43.66

, Harvard – 43.66 2020 Top Performer: Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.04

Top 3:

200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

American Record: Cal (2018) – 1:21.88

U.S. Open Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

Meet Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

Pool Record: NC State (2019) – 1:22.37

2019 Champion: Alabama, 1:22.26

2020 Top Performer: Cal, 1:22.16

Top 3:

Louisville- 1:22.11 *Pool Record Florida- 1:22.41 Cal- 1:22.43

CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)