2021 Men’s NCAAs Night 3: WATCH McHugh Become BR Champ, Louisville Win 2MR

2021 NCAA MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, March 24 – Saturday, March 27, 2021
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Prelims 10 AM/ Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
  • Short course yards (SCY) format
  • Defending champion: Cal (1x) – 2019 results
  • Streaming:
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

Day 3 Finals Recap

It was an electric night in Greensboro on Friday, with day three of four now in the books. During the finals session, 2021 winners were crowned in the 400 IM (Bobby Finke), 100 fly (Ryan Hoffer), 200 free (Kieran Smith), 100 breast (Max McHugh), 100 back (Shaine Casas), and 200 medley relay (Louisville: Whyte, Somov, Albiero, Sameh). In the team race, Texas took over Cal’s lead after the 400 IM, and never let go of it. The Longhorns lead the Golden Bears 414-372 in the race for the 2021 team title.

Evening Highlights

400 IM – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
  • American Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
  • Meet Record: Chase Kalisz (Georgia), 3:33.42 — 2017
  • Pool Record: Carson Foster (Texas), 3:37.79 — 2021
  • 2019 Champion: Abrahm DeVine (Stanford), 3:36.41
  • 2020 Top Performer: Hugo Gonzalez (Cal), 3:36.60

Top 3:

  1. Bobby Finke (Florida)- 3:36.90
  2. Carson Foster (Texas)- 3:38.25
  3. Sean Grieshop (Cal)- 3:38.73

100 FLY – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
  • U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
  • Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida), 42.80 – 2018
  • Pool Record: Ryan Hoffer (Cal), 44.24 — 2021
  • 2019 Champion: Vini Lanza (Indiana), 44.37
  • 2020 Top Performer: Maxime Rooney (Texas)/Nicolas Albiero (Louisville), 44.83

Top 3:

  1. Ryan Hoffer (Cal)- 44.25
  2. Nicolas Albiero (Louisville)- 44.32
  3. Camden Murphy (Georgia)- 44.42

200 FREE – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
  • American Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
  • U.S. Open Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
  • Meet Record: Dean Farris, Harvard (2019) – 1:29.15
  • Pool Record: Kieran Smith, Florida (2021) – 1:29.66
  • 2019 Champion: Andrew Seliskar, Cal – 1:30.14
  • 2020 Top Performer: Kieran Smith, Florida – 1:30.11

Top 3:

  1. Kieran Smith (Florida)- 1:30.10
  2. Drew Kibler (Texas)- 1:30.39
  3. Trenton Julian (Cal)- 1:31.55

100 BREAST – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
  • American Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
  • U.S. Open Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
  • Meet Record: Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018) – 49.69
  • Pool Record: Max McHugh, Minnesota (2021) – 50.87
  • 2019 Champion: Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 49.85
  • 2020 Top Performer: Max McHughMinnesota – 50.67

Top 3:

  1. Max McHugh (Minnesota)- 50.18 *Pool Record
  2. Dillon Hillis (Florida)- 50.96
  3. Reece Whitley (Cal)- 51.03

100 BACK – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
  • American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
  • U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
  • Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 43.49
  • Pool Record: Coleman Stewart, NC State (2020) – 44.04
  • 2019 Champion: Dean Farris, Harvard – 43.66
  • 2020 Top Performer: Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.04

Top 3:

  1. Shaine Casas (Texas A&M)- 44.20
  2. Kacper Stokowski (NC State)- 44.37
  3. Destin Lasco (Cal)- 44.49

200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
  • American Record: Cal (2018) – 1:21.88
  • U.S. Open Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
  • Meet Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54
  • Pool Record: NC State (2019) – 1:22.37
  • 2019 Champion: Alabama, 1:22.26
  • 2020 Top Performer: Cal, 1:22.16

Top 3:

  1. Louisville- 1:22.11 *Pool Record
  2. Florida- 1:22.41
  3. Cal- 1:22.43

CURRENT TEAM SCORES (AFTER DAY THREE)

  1. Texas 414
  2. Cal 372
  3. Florida 282
  4. Georgia 198
  5. Indiana 158
  6. Louisville 150
  7. Texas A&M 127
  8. NC State 120
  9. Ohio State 108
  10. Virginia 102
  11. Michigan 100
  12. Mizzou 67
  13. Arizona 66
  14. Virginia Tech 60
  15. Stanford 58
  16. Alabama 53
  17. LSU 52
  18. Tennessee/Miami 38
  19. (tie)
  20. UNC/Purdue 31
  21. (tie)
  22. Georgia Tech 29
  23. Florida State 24.5
  24. Pittsburgh 23
  25. Minnesota 20
  26. Notre Dame/USC 15
  27. (tie)
  28. Penn State 13
  29. Wisconsin 10
  30. Kentucky 9
  31. Utah 6.5

