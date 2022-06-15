2021 Grad Matt Hernandez of Michigan Announces Commitment to Wayne State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Matt Hernandez, a butterfly and IM specialist from Michigan, has announced his commitment to Wayne State University for the 2022-23 season. Hernandez graduated high school in 2021 and has spent the last year training with his club team, Swim Gators S.T.R., out of Orion, Michigan.

I chose Wayne state because of the incredible swim program and education offered by the school. I am so Thankful for the opportunity to continue my further academic and Athletic career at Wayne State University! I want to Give God all the praise, my dreams are now a reality thanks to him!

Best Times SCY:

100 fly – 54.98

200 fly – 1:58.38

200 IM – 2:02.83

400 IM – 4:25.98

In March, Hernandez competed in the Michigan Ultra Championship Meet, where he swam five events and set two new best times. In the 200 fly, he broke two minutes for the first time with a 1:58.38, to finish 19th. He dropped over half a second in the 200 IM to finish 20th with a 2:02.83.

This past spring, Hernandez was the first athlete from Swim Gators S.T.R. to qualify for and compete at a Speedo Sectional meet. In Indianapolis, he swam the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 IM (all LCM), setting new personal bests in each. His highest finish was in the 200 fly, where he placed 43rd and dropped nearly five seconds.

Wayne State is a Division II program located in Detroit, Michigan, that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, or GLIAC. At the 2022 GLIAC Championships, the Warriors finished 3rd out of seven teams, only one point behind 2nd-place Northern Michigan University. Originally, Wayne State was believed to have finished in 2nd place. However, a few days after the meet, the GLIAC released a correction regarding some scoring errors that had been discovered, which bumped NMU up to 2nd and Wayne State down to 3rd.

Wayne State also sent two individual qualifiers and three relays to the 2022 Division II NCAA Championships. Junior Luka Cvetko and sophomore Michael Wolsek had the exact same schedule, competing in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, and all three relays (200 medley, 200 free, 400 free). They scored a total of 93 points and finished 15th.

Hernandez arrives in Detroit this fall for what will be head coach Sean Peters’ 26th year leading the Warriors.

