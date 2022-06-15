Futures Qualifier Nathan Stellmach Commits to DIII Middlebury College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathan Stellmach, a Futures qualifier from Waterbury, Connecticut, has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Middlebury College. A member of the class of 2022, Stellmach will arrive in Middlebury, Vermont in time for the 2022-23 season. Middlebury is a Division III program.

I am excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Middlebury College. Thank you to all my coaches, especially Tim, teachers, and friends for helping me reach this point. Most importantly, a big thanks to my family for their endless support. Go Panthers!

Stellmach completed his senior year of high school at St. Paul Catholic High School in Bristol, Connecticut. They compete as part of a Bristol Co-Op. Prior to attending St. Paul, Stellmach went to Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury, which had a long-successful swim program. After the completion of his junior year (2020-21), Sacred Heart announced its closure after 100 years of operation.

In his last meet at Sacred Heart, Stellmach broke the 100 breaststroke school record. He then went on to also break the Bristol Co-Op 100 breaststroke record as a senior. In addition to high school, Stellmach also trains and competes at the club level with the Greater Waterbury YMCA Barracudas. He is primarily a breastroker, and owns a Futures cut in the 100 SCY breaststroke.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 22.09

100 free – 48.88

100 breast – 58.69

200 breast – 2:11.86

200 IM – 2:00.17

Stellmach competed in the 2022 CIAC Boys LL (largest schools) State Championships this past March. He swam the 100 breast and the 200 IM, finishing 3rd and 9th respectively. He dropped nearly a full second in the 200 IM from the previous weekend, posting a 2:00.17. In the 100 breast, he posted a 58.69, also a best time by .12 seconds.

At the 2022 Speedo Sectional in Ithaca (LCM) Stellmach competed in the 50 free, 100 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast. He finaled in both breastroke events, and his highest place of the meet was 15th in the 100 breast.

Middlebury College competes as part of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). At the 2022 NESCAC Championships, the Middlebury Panthers finished 8th out of 11 teams. With his best times, Stellmach would have placed 21st in the 100 breaststroke, being the top finisher for Middlebury. In the 200 breast, he would have been 34th overall and 2nd among the Panthers.

In the fall, Stellmach will be joined by fellow class of 2022 recruits Hugh Hutchinson, Andrew Dou, and Ryan Mauney.

