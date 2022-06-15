Daily Swim Coach Workout #686

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

8 x 75 Odds 50 Strong, 25 SKOB Hop out for dry, Evens 25 Sprint non free, 50 Smooth

6 x 50 Pull

4 x 25 Odds Crazy 8, Evens DPS Free, 18 strokes max

3 x 100 Descend

2 x 125 Non Free or Pull

1 x 150 50 Sprint, 100 EZ

3 x 75 Descend

2 x 100 Non Free or Pull

1 x 125 50 Sprint, 75 EZ

3 x 50 Descend

2 x 75 Non Free or Pull

1 x 100 50 Sprint, 50 EZ

3 x 25 Descend

2 x 50 Non Free or Pull

1 x 75 50 Sprint, 25 EZ

300 alternating 50 smooth, 50 SKOB