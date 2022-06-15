Daily Swim Coach Workout #686

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
8 x 75 Odds 50 Strong, 25 SKOB Hop out for dry, Evens 25 Sprint non free, 50 Smooth
6 x 50 Pull
4 x 25 Odds Crazy 8, Evens DPS Free, 18 strokes max
3 x 100 Descend
2 x 125 Non Free or Pull
1 x 150 50 Sprint, 100 EZ
3 x 75 Descend
2 x 100 Non Free or Pull
1 x 125 50 Sprint, 75 EZ
3 x 50 Descend
2 x 75 Non Free or Pull
1 x 100 50 Sprint, 50 EZ
3 x 25 Descend
2 x 50 Non Free or Pull
1 x 75 50 Sprint, 25 EZ
300 alternating 50 smooth, 50 SKOB
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
SKOB = streamline kick on back
Crazy 8 = 8 fast strokes of freestyle, finish the length nice and smooth
DPS = Distance per stroke, stretch it out nice and long
Doug Garcia
Head Coach, Loveland Masters Swimming
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.