Nic Albiero Repeats as CoSIDA D1 At-Large Academic All-American Of The Year

For the second year in a row, Louisville’s Nic Albiero has been named as the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) At-Large All-American Of The Year, the organization announced Tuesday.

Albiero is now a three-time first-team selection, as he was also named to the team in 2019-2020.

Some sports have their own CoSIDA categories for this award, but swimming falls under the “at-large” umbrella, which also includes sports such as wrestling, volleyball, tennis, and ice hockey.

Albiero was also named the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Year this season. At ACCs, he won the 200 butterfly for an ACC record fifth consecutive time. At NCAA Championships, he finished third in the 200 fly, and sixth in both the 100 fly and 100 back. He also swam on four relays: the 200 and 400 medley, and the 400 and 800 freestyle relays to bring his All-American honors total this year up to seven. Over the course of his five year career, he earned 28 All-American honors.

This year, Albiero used the extra year of eligibility granted to him because of the pandemic. While swimming, he pursued a one year MBA program, for which he holds a a 3.77 GPA.

Joining Albiero as swimmers and divers named to the men’s Division I first-team are Texas’s Jake Foster, ASU’s Grant House, NC State’s Eric Knowles, and Alabama’s Derek Maas and Nicholas Perera. All five of these athletes hold 4.0 GPAs.

The selections for the women’s team will be released June 15th.

FULL LIST OF SWIMMERS AND DIVERS NAMED TO MEN’S DIVISION I AT LARGE TEAM

First Team

Name School Yr. Major GPA Nicolas Albiero Louisville Gr. Business Administration 3.77 Jake Foster Texas Jr. Biology 4.0 Grant House ASU Sr. Clinical Exercise Science 4.0 Eric Knowles NC State Sr. Materials Science Engineering 4.0 Derek Maas Alabama Gr. Biology (UG)/MBA (G) 4.0/4.0 Nicholas Perera Alabama Sr. Mechanical Engineering 4.0

Second Team

Name School Yr. Major GPA Izaak Bastian FSU Sr. Athletic Training 3.90 Drew Kibler Texas Sr. Psychology 3.60 Reece Whitley Cal Berkeley Sr. Business Administration 3.50

Third Team