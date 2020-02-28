2020 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships continue this morning in Federal Way with prelims of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil looks to make it 2-for-2 as she’s the defending 200 free champion. Yesterday, Weitzeil took down the Pac-12 Meet Record twice in the 50 free. Teammate Izzy Ivey leads the way the Pac-12 this season in the 100 back.

USC’s Louise Hansson, the reigning NCAA Champion, headlines the 100 fly. Hansson is going for her 4th-straight title in the event. Arizona State’s Silja Kansakoski also looks to defend a title as the top seed in the 100 breast. She won that race in both 2017 and 2019. Stanford’s Brooke Forde is the 400 IM top seed. Forde, the 2019 NCAA 500 free champion, finished as the runner-up in the event at Pac-12s last season and took 3rd at NCAAs.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Pac-12 Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 3:54.60

Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2018, 3:56.53

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 3:54.60

2019 NCAA Invited: 4:10.00

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2019 Champion: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:57.75

Stanford’s Brooke Forde (4:06.52) and Allie Szekely (4:06.80) won their respective heats by body lengths as the only swimmers under 4:10. The Cardinal put 4 in the A final, with Hannah Kukurugya (4:11.84) qualifying 3rd and Katie Glavinovich (4:12.55) taking 6th.

Cal’s Alicia Wilson, a 2019 WUGs champion, qualified 4th for the Bears in 4:11.96, but without Sarah Darcel they’ve only got one in the A final. Freshman Ashlyn Fiorilli dropped nearly a second as she took 9th for Cal. Fellow Cal freshman Sarah Dimeco (4:17.93) will join her in the B final.

Utah got their first championship finalist as freshman Charity Pittard matched her best in 4:13.41. UCLA’s Ella Kirschke (4:14.00) and ASU’s Nora Deleske (4:12.43) also qualified in the top 8. Kirschke’s swim was a best by almost 3 seconds.

UCLA’s Delaney Smith put up a lifetime best 4:14.99 to qualify 10th. Arizona freshman Axana Merckx lowered her best for 11th, just ahead of teammate Hannah Cox (4:16.30).

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

Defending champion Louise Hansson of USC led the heats with a 50.45. The Trojans will score big here, as they got 3 in the final. Jemma Schlicht was 3rd in 52.17. Catherine Sanchez took 8th in 52.92.

Cal’s Izzy Ivey (51.92) was the only woman other than Hansson to break 52. They’ll have 2 in the final with Maddie Murphy (52.82) at 7th. Stanford also got 2 in. Freshman Emma Wheal broke 53 for the first time, dropping almost a second in 52.30. Teammate Amalie Fackenthal qualified behind her in 52.52.

UCLA’s Amy Okada clipped her best to qualify 8th in 52.80. Freshman teammate Gabby Dang was 9th in 53.17. Utah’s Emma Lawless put up a lifetime best 53.31 to qualify 10th.

There will be a swimoff for 16th between UCLA’s Gabrielle Anderson and Arizona State’s Ruby Martin, as both finished in 54.31 this morning.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015, 1:39.10

Meet Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017, 1:40.37

NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015, 1:39.10

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:45.12

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

2019 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 1:41.97

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Pac-12 Record: Sarah Haase (Stanford), 2016, 57.36

Meet Record: Sarah Haase (Stanford), 2016, 58.02

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2019, 55.73

2019 NCAA Invited: 59.93

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60

2019 Champion: Silja Kansakoski (ASU), 59.12

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Pac-12 Record: Ally Howe (Stanford), 2017, 49.69

Meet Record: Ally Howe (Stanford), 2017, 49.69

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019, 49.18

2019 NCAA Invited: 52.46

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93

2019 Champion: Amy Bilquist (Cal), 50.46

