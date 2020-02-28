2020 Men’s Ivy Up/Mid/Downs Day 3: Zarian, Gures Set More Blodgett Pool Records

2020 Men’s Ivy League Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Harvard led the morning by placing 11 swimmers into A finals and 6 into B finals and effectively pulling out of reach from Princeton in the race for the Ivy League title. The Tigers, looking to dethrone Harvard, had a number of significant misses and dropped 59 points from their psych sheet seedings. Columbia had the strongest morning overall, gaining 77 points from the psych sheet and placing 23 swimmers in finals. The Lions are poised to move from 5th place to 3rd in tonight’s final session.

Harvard junior Michael Zarian broke the pool record in the 400 IM, qualifying first with 3:42.66. His teammate Umit Gures took down the pool record in the 100 fly with 45.13 and came within .01 of Doug Lennox’s Ivy Meet record. (Lennox is currently the Assistant Coach for his alma mater, Princeton.) Columbia senior Nianguo Liu led the qualifiers in the 200 free with 1:34.31. Defending champion and Princeton senior Derek Cox went 53.87 to qualify first in the 100 breast. Cornell freshman Paige daCosta was the top 100 backstroker of the morning with 46.81.

Men’s Ups/Downs – Day 3

(Does not include the 1000 free or the 400 medley relay.)

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 5 10 3 18 Columbia 7 6 10 23 Cornell 4 7 7 18 Dartmouth 1 2 10 13 Harvard 11 6 0 17 Penn 7 2 7 16 Princeton 8 7 2 17 Yale 5 8 6 19

400 IM

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 2 1 0 3 Columbia 1 0 3 4 Cornell 0 4 0 4 Dartmouth 0 0 2 2 Harvard 1 0 0 1 Penn 2 1 0 3 Princeton 1 2 0 3 Yale 1 0 1 2

100 Fly

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 0 2 0 2 Columbia 3 1 2 6 Cornell 1 1 1 3 Dartmouth 0 0 4 4 Harvard 2 0 0 2 Penn 1 0 0 1 Princeton 0 2 0 2 Yale 1 2 1 4

200 Free

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 4 0 5 Columbia 1 0 2 3 Cornell 0 0 0 0 Dartmouth 0 2 1 3 Harvard 3 1 0 4 Penn 0 0 4 4 Princeton 2 0 0 2 Yale 1 1 0 2

100 Breast

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 0 0 1 Columbia 0 2 1 3 Cornell 1 1 2 4 Dartmouth 0 0 1 1 Harvard 2 1 0 3 Penn 1 1 1 3 Princeton 2 1 1 4 Yale 1 2 2 5

100 Back

Team Up Mid Down Total Brown 1 1 2 4 Columbia 2 3 0 5 Cornell 2 0 2 4 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 Harvard 1 2 0 3 Penn 1 0 1 2 Princeton 0 0 1 1 Yale 1 2 2 5

Team Scores After Day 2

Harvard University 489 Princeton University 450 Yale University 333.5 Brown University 318.5 Columbia University 297 Cornell University 291.5 University of Pennsylvania 273.5 Dartmouth College 237

Projected Standings

(Includes diving, 1000 free, 1650 free, and relays from psych sheets)