2020 U.S. Open – Irvine: Friday AM Live Recap

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Session Two – Friday, November 13

Friday morning’s session is split in two, with the women competing from 9:00 AM local time until about 9:30 AM and the men swimming from 11:30 AM until around 12:15.

Women’s 400m Freestyle – Timed Final

American record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S. Open record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 4:16.89

Top 3:

Erica Sullivan, SAND – 4:12.13 Katelyn Crom, MVN – 4:17.84 Katie Grimes, SAND – 4:18.51

Sandpipers of Nevada’s Erica Sullivan jumped out to an early start in heat 2, quickly getting ahead of teammate Katie Grimes, who was the upset winner in the 800 free last night. Sullivan was half a body up at the 100, led by a full body at the 200, and was more than 2 lengths ahead by the 300. Sullivan finished with a time of 4:12.13. Coming in second place, after a protracted stroke-for-stroke battle with Grimes, was Katelyn Crom of Mission Viejo in 4:17.84. Grimes placed 3rd with 4:18.51.

Second-seeded Claire Tuggle of Santa Maria Swim Club was 7th in the heat, well off her seed time of 4:07.85, with 4:29.56.

Abby Dunford of Sandpipers won heat 1 in 4:22.56.

Women’s 200m Individual Medley – Timed Final

American record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

U.S. Open record: 2:08.32 – Kathleen Baker (2018)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:17.39

Top 3:

Women’s 50m Freestyle – Timed Final

American record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)

U.S. Open record: 24.08 – Pernille Blume (2019)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 25.99

Top 3:

Men’s 400m Freestyle – Timed Final

American record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Open record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 3:57.29

Top 3:

Men’s 200m Individual Medley – Timed Final

American record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

U.S. Open record: 1:54.56 – Ryan Lochte (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 2:04.09

Top 3:

Men’s 50m Freestyle – Timed Final

American record:21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

U.S. Open record: 21.14 – Cesar Cielo (2009)

U.S. Olympic Trials cut: 21.39

Top 3: