Thomas Heilman Becomes First US 13 Year-old Under 24 in the 50 Free

2020 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

Thursday, November 12-Saturday, November 14

SwimRVA – Collegiate School Aquatics Center, Richmond, VA

LCM/timed finals

Streaming Info/Races to Watch

Meet Central – Richmond

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 Toyota US Open – Richmond”

Thomas Heilman of Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA made the most of his first LCM 50 free swim as a 13 year-old. Swimming today at the Richmond site of the 2020 U.S. Open Championships, Heilman burst past both the 25.0 and 24.0 barriers, taking his lifetime best from 25.02 to an eye-popping 23.36.

According to the USA Swimming database, that time makes him the fastest US 13 year-old ever, moving him well ahead of Michael Andrew’s 24.09 from 2013.

In fact, Heilman’s time today moves him to #2 all-time in the 13-14 age group, and he still has over a year to take down Andrew’s overall age group mark of 23.19. The icing on the cake is that 23.19 also happens to the exact time needed for an Olympic Trials cut in that event.

We’ve seen a handful of 14 year-old guys nab OT cuts over the years, but it tends to be more common in the longer events. In 2016, 14 year-old Carson Foster swam the 400 IM at Trials, finishing 43rd, while 14 year-old Ethan Dang finished 125th in the 100 breast and 56th in the 200 breast.

That year, only three men as young as 16 swam the 50 free at Trials: Drew Kibler, Will Davis, and Blaise Vera.

While Heilman’s time today is certainly impressive, it’s hard to call it too surprising. He was already the fastest 13 year-old ever in the yards version of the 50 free, and he’s downed a number of NAGs for the 11-12 age group, albeit them all in yards. He’ll have two more chances to demonstrate his long course prowess this weekend, as he’s entered to swim the 100 fly tonight and the 100 free tomorrow.