2020 MAAC Championships Day 1: Rider Breaks MAAC Record in W. 200 Medley Relay

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)
- Wednesday, February 12 – Saturday, February 15
- Erie Community College, Buffalo, NY (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Rider men (8x) & Fairfield women (2x) (Results: 1, 2, 3, 4)
- Live results
- Live Video
- Championship Central
- Day 1 Results
The Rider women opened the 2020 MAAC Championships with a new MAAC Record, taking down the 200 medley relay record by over a second. Kayla May led off with a 25.15 back split, followed by Kyra Schwerzler (breast- 28.51), Kylie McMahon (fly- 24.68), and Olivia Iswalt (free- 23.45). The tea combined for a new record time of 1:41.79.
Rider picked up another win later on in the men’s 800 free relay (6:33.24). Freshman Lucas Racevicius made a huge drop as the leadoff, breaking 1:41 for the first time in 1:38.77 as he hit the wall to exchange with Daniel Bonge (1:39.66). Freshman Matt Lequang put up a 1:36.85 split on the 3rd leg to distance them from the field. Anchor Justin Carey (1:37.95) was the only other man under 1:38.
The Bryant men defended their 200 medley relay title with Matthew Mays (back- 22.04), Fu Kang Wong (breast- 24.46), Zach Digiaro (fly- 22.19), and Juan Gonsalez (free-20.40) putting up a 1:29.09. Rider (1:29.28) was narrowly behind, highlighted by Carey’s 21.93 back split and Joseph Gewartowski‘s 19.83 anchor split.
Fairfield defended their title in the women’s 800 free relay. Sara Ostensen (1:53.03) gave them the early lead, while Maria Nitti (1:51.39) moved them body lengths ahead on the 2nd leg. Rachel Landry (1:56.26) and Morgan Hansen (1:51.57) closed as they won the race in 7:32.25.
WOMEN’S SCORES THROUGH DAY 1
- Marist College Swimming/Diving 113
- Canisius College 97
- Rider University 93
- Fairfield University 88
- Niagara University 63
- (T-6) Monmouth University 58
- (T-6) Iona College 58
- Saint Peter’s University 40
- Manhattan College 37
- Siena College 30
MEN’S SCORES THROUGH DAY 1
- Rider University 74
- (T-2) Bryant University 64
- (T-2) Marist College Swimming/Diving 64
- Monmouth University 58
- Saint Peter’s University 56
- Iona College 52
- Canisius College 50
- (T-8) Manhattan College 36
- (T-8) Niagara University 36
- Fairfield University 32
