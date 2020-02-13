2020 MAAC Championships Day 1: Rider Breaks MAAC Record in W. 200 Medley Relay

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC)

The Rider women opened the 2020 MAAC Championships with a new MAAC Record, taking down the 200 medley relay record by over a second. Kayla May led off with a 25.15 back split, followed by Kyra Schwerzler (breast- 28.51), Kylie McMahon (fly- 24.68), and Olivia Iswalt (free- 23.45). The tea combined for a new record time of 1:41.79.

Rider picked up another win later on in the men’s 800 free relay (6:33.24). Freshman Lucas Racevicius made a huge drop as the leadoff, breaking 1:41 for the first time in 1:38.77 as he hit the wall to exchange with Daniel Bonge (1:39.66). Freshman Matt Lequang put up a 1:36.85 split on the 3rd leg to distance them from the field. Anchor Justin Carey (1:37.95) was the only other man under 1:38.

The Bryant men defended their 200 medley relay title with Matthew Mays (back- 22.04), Fu Kang Wong (breast- 24.46), Zach Digiaro (fly- 22.19), and Juan Gonsalez (free-20.40) putting up a 1:29.09. Rider (1:29.28) was narrowly behind, highlighted by Carey’s 21.93 back split and Joseph Gewartowski‘s 19.83 anchor split.

Fairfield defended their title in the women’s 800 free relay. Sara Ostensen (1:53.03) gave them the early lead, while Maria Nitti (1:51.39) moved them body lengths ahead on the 2nd leg. Rachel Landry (1:56.26) and Morgan Hansen (1:51.57) closed as they won the race in 7:32.25.

WOMEN’S SCORES THROUGH DAY 1

Marist College Swimming/Diving 113 Canisius College 97 Rider University 93 Fairfield University 88 Niagara University 63 (T-6) Monmouth University 58 (T-6) Iona College 58 Saint Peter’s University 40 Manhattan College 37 Siena College 30

MEN’S SCORES THROUGH DAY 1